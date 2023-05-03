Technology News

Lava Agni 2 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC: All Details

Lava Agni 2 5G has been confirmed to launch soon in India with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset paired with ARM Mali-G68 graphics engine and an octa-core CPU.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 May 2023 13:58 IST
Lava Agni 2 5G could succeed the Lava Agni 5G(pictured), which was launched in November 2021

Highlights
  • Lava Agni 2 could feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display
  • It is tipped to ship with 8GB of RAM
  • Lava Agni 2 5G could pack a triple rear camera unit

Lava has officially confirmed it will launch the Lava Agni 2 5G smartphone in India soon. The handset will ship with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The chipset is said to come with an ARM Mali-G68 graphics unit and an octa-core CPU featuring two ARM Cortex-A78 processors clocked up to 2.6GHz. Lava Agni 2 5G could succeed the Lava Agni 5G, which came out in November 2021. The Lava Agni 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

Lava retweeted MediaTek's Twitter post announcing the launch of MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC in India on the new Lava Agni 2 5G, confirming that the phone will launch soon in India with the MediaTek processor onboard. Details on the phone's exact launch date and other specifications are yet to be revealed.

The upcoming Lava phone has long been in the rumour mill, with leaks and reports suggesting some of its key specifications. In addition to the rumoured 8GB of RAM onboard, the Lava Agni 2 5G could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, as reported earlier. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the phone is likely to ship with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). For selfies and video calls, it could house a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. Other leaked details include 128GB of onboard storage, expandable via a microSD card, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

The phone is said to succeed the Lava Agni 5G, which debuted in November 2021. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display, a quad rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. 

 

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Lava, Lava Agni 2 5G, Lava Agni 2 5G SoC, MediaTek, MediaTek Dimensity
