Technology News
English Edition

Apple's M5 iPad Pro to Feature a Second Front Facing Camera: Report

The current iPad Pro (2024) carries a 12-megapixel landscape front-facing TrueDepth camera.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 July 2025 10:10 IST
Apple's M5 iPad Pro to Feature a Second Front Facing Camera: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple introduced the M4-powered iPad Pro in May 2024

Highlights
  • Apple's M5 iPad Pro is reported to get a portrait-facing front camera
  • The tablet isn't expected to undergo any major hardware changes
  • The iPad Pro (2025) may enter mass production in second half of 2025
Advertisement

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2024) with a key change in terms of its camera. While the hardware remained the same, the front camera shifted its orientation from portrait to landscape, enabling more flexibility while using FaceTime and unlocking the tablet. However, not all users have been happy with this change. A seasoned journalist suggests that the Cupertino-based tech giant could solve this issue by adding a secondary camera in a portrait orientation on the purported M5-powered iPad Pro.

Camera Upgrades on M5 iPad Pro

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote about the upgrades coming to Apple's M5-powered iPad Pro. Since moving the camera from portrait to landscape orientation, users who have become familiar with the former have allegedly been finding it hard to unlock the purported tablet and use its front camera for selfies and FaceTime calls.

Here, Apple's solution is reportedly pretty simple. Instead of moving the camera back to its former location and giving a headaches to the rest of the iPad Pro (2024) owners this time around who have grown accustomed to its new placement, the tech giant is said to simply add a second one where the portrait one used to be located.

It is reported to be a portrait-side front facing camera which can be used in the portrait orientation to unlock the iPad Pro or use FaceTime. Thus, it is expected to enable users to the purported M5 iPad Pro equally well irrespective of the orientation it is held in.

"This isn't particularly revolutionary, but it's a nice enhancement", Gurman said in the report.

The tablet is speculated to enter mass production in the second half of 2025, which also hints towards its launch this year. Apart from an upgrade to the M5 chipset, no other major changes are expected.

Apple's iPad Pro (2024) arrived with several notable additions, including an M4 processor, a new tandem OLED screen, nano-texture display coating, and a landscape front camera. The same upgrades are reported to be carried over to the 2025 model. It is expected to be followed up by the launch of entry-level iPad and iPad Air models early next year. The former could pack a faster mobile processor whereas the latter may get an upgrade to the Apple M4 SoC.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPad Pro 2024, iPad Pro 2025, Apple M5, Apple ipad, Tablets
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Pixel Watch 4 Price Leaked Ahead of Made by Google Event Next Month
Lava Blaze Dragon Confirmed to Use Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC; Price Range in India Tipped

Related Stories

Apple's M5 iPad Pro to Feature a Second Front Facing Camera: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  2. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  3. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  6. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  7. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  8. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  9. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Parijatha Parvam Streaming Now on LionsgatePlay: A Twisted Telugu Crime Comedy Full of Chaos and Laughter
  7. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  8. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  9. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  10. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »