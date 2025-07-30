Lava Shark 2 4G may soon launch in India. Although the company has not officially confirmed the handset, a device with the model number linked to the Lava Shark 2 4G has appeared on a popular benchmarking site. The listing reveals details about the chipset, RAM, and operating system of the purported smartphone. Notably, the first-generation Lava Shark with a Unisoc T606 SoC was launched in India in March this year, followed by a 5G variant with a Unisoc T765 chipset in May.

Lava Shark 2 4G India Launch (Expected)

According to a Passionategeekz report, the Lava Shark 2 4G may launch in India soon. The handset was reportedly spotted on the IMEI database with the model number LZX420. The listing confirms the moniker of the smartphone.

The Lava LZX420 handset has appeared on the Geekbench database as well. It appears to have been listed with an octa-core chipset codenamed ums9230_6h10. This is associated with the Unisoc T606 SoC, the same chip that powers the existing Lava Shark model.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Lava LZX420, expected to be the Lava Shark 2 4G, scored 428 and 1,444 points on the single core and multi-core tests, respectively. The phone could offer at least 4GB of RAM and ship with Android 15.

The Lava Shark 4G launched in India at Rs. 6,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB option. It ships with Android 14 OS and sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz HD+ display, a 50-megapixel AI-backed main rear camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP54-rated dust and splash-resistant build. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

Meanwhile, the Lava Shark 5G features a 6nm Unisoc T765 SoC and Android 15 OS. It gets an AI-backed 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup alongside a 5-megapixel front camera. At launch, the phone was priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB configuration.

