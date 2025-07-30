Technology News
English Edition

Lava Shark 2 4G Spotted on Geekbench; May Launch in India Soon

Lava Shark 2 4G is expected to ship with Android 15.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2025 16:32 IST
Lava Shark 2 4G Spotted on Geekbench; May Launch in India Soon

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Shark 4G (pictured) was launched in March this year with a Unisoc T606 SoC

Highlights
  • Lava Shark 2 4G appeared on IMEI and Geekbench databases
  • The handset has the model number LZX420
  • The Lava Shark 2 4G will likely offer at least 4GB of RAM
Advertisement

Lava Shark 2 4G may soon launch in India. Although the company has not officially confirmed the handset, a device with the model number linked to the Lava Shark 2 4G has appeared on a popular benchmarking site. The listing reveals details about the chipset, RAM, and operating system of the purported smartphone. Notably, the first-generation Lava Shark with a Unisoc T606 SoC was launched in India in March this year, followed by a 5G variant with a Unisoc T765 chipset in May.

Lava Shark 2 4G India Launch (Expected)

According to a Passionategeekz report, the Lava Shark 2 4G may launch in India soon. The handset was  reportedly spotted on the IMEI database with the model number LZX420. The listing confirms the moniker of the smartphone.

The Lava LZX420 handset has appeared on the Geekbench database as well. It appears to have been listed with an octa-core chipset codenamed ums9230_6h10. This is associated with the Unisoc T606 SoC, the same chip that powers the existing Lava Shark model.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Lava LZX420, expected to be the Lava Shark 2 4G, scored 428 and 1,444 points on the single core and multi-core tests, respectively. The phone could offer at least 4GB of RAM and ship with Android 15.

The Lava Shark 4G launched in India at Rs. 6,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB option. It ships with Android 14 OS and sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz HD+ display, a 50-megapixel AI-backed main rear camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP54-rated dust and splash-resistant build. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

Meanwhile, the Lava Shark 5G features a 6nm Unisoc T765 SoC and Android 15 OS. It gets an AI-backed 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup alongside a 5-megapixel front camera. At launch, the phone was priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB configuration.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lava Shark 2 4G, Lava Shark 2 4G Geekbench listing, Lava Shark 2 4G Features, Lava, Lava Shark 4G, Lava Shark 5G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Sitaare Zameen Par Skips OTT Release, Lands on YouTube for Rs 100
Lava Shark 2 4G Spotted on Geekbench; May Launch in India Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 15 5G Series With 144Hz AMOLED Screens Goes on Sale in India
  2. Moto G86 Power 5G Launched in India With 6,720mAh Battery: Price, Features
  3. ChatGPT's New Study Mode Will Guide Students Towards Solutions
  4. Ulefone Armor 33 Series With 22,500mAh Battery, Night Vision Camera Unveiled
  5. Upcoming Smartphones in August 2025: Google Pixel 10, Vivo V60, and More
  6. Google Pixel 10 to Get Qi2 Magnets, Leaked 'Pixelsnap' Charging Puck Suggests
  7. Qualcomm Showcases Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solutions at Auto Day 2025
  8. Acer Nitro Lite 16 Launched in India With GeForce RTX 4050 GPU: See Price
  9. YouTube Begins Using Age Estimation to Enable Features to Protect Teens
  10. Apple's First Foldable iPhone May Launch in September Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 26 Enables Safari's Advanced Fingerprinting Protection Feature by Default
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Offer 60W Fast Charging Support, Firmware Leak Suggests
  3. EA Says It Won't Raise Prices of Its Games to $80 'At This Stage'
  4. Vivo X Fold 5 Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Price, Offers and Specifications
  5. Lava Shark 2 4G Spotted on Geekbench; May Launch in India Soon
  6. The Pitt Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything To Know About This Emmy-Nominated American Drama Series
  7. Garudan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Action Drama Online?
  8. Rambo in Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Rom-Com Series Online?
  9. Sitaare Zameen Par Skips OTT Release, Lands on YouTube for Rs 100
  10. Google Upgrades AI Mode With Search Live With Video Input, PDF Support and Canvas Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »