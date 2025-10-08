Technology News
Lava Shark 2 Colour Options, Rear Panel With Glossy Finish Revealed Ahead of Launch in India

The camera island on the Lava Shark 2 closely resembles the one seen on the Lava Bold N1 Pro.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 October 2025 11:37 IST
Lava Shark 2 Colour Options, Rear Panel With Glossy Finish Revealed Ahead of Launch in India

Photo Credit: Lava Mobiles

Lava Shark 2 will be offered in two colourways

Highlights
  • Lava Shark 2 will sport a 50-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup
  • It features a glossy back with a square camera deco on the top-left
  • The phone features a 3.5mm jack, USB Type-C port, and speaker grille
Lava Shark 2 is expected to launch in India soon as the successor to the Lava Shark 5G. Ahead of its debut in the country, the company said that the upcoming handset will be available to purchase in two colourways. Details about its design have also been revealed. It is teased to feature a glossy back design with a camera deco that closely resembles another smartphone in Lava's lineup, the Bold N1 Pro 5G.

Lava Shark 2 Specifications, Design (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lava Mobiles announced that its upcoming smartphone will be offered in two colour options — black and silver, although the exact names are yet to be revealed. The frame of the phone appears to be colour-matched to the rear panel.

The Lava Shark 2 is said to have a glossy back design, featuring a square camera deco in the top-left corner and Lava branding at the bottom.

The camera island houses three sensors, along with an LED flash unit. There's text inside the deco, which reads “50MP AI Camera”. The company, previously, had confirmed that the upcoming Lava Shark 2 will be equipped with a 50-megapixel AI-enhanced triple rear camera setup.

As per the teaser image, the left side of the upcoming handset appears to have a slot for the SIM tray, while the power and volume buttons are located on the right side. Previous teasers also confirm the presence of a speaker grille, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port on the bottom.

Lava Shark 2 is expected to build upon the features of its predecessor. For context, the Lava Shark 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a Unisoc T765 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It has a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Lava handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

We can expect more details to be revealed closer to the launch of the Lava Shark 2, although its launch date is yet to be announced by the company.

