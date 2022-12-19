Technology News
OnePlus 11 Design Teased Ahead of Launch, Confirmed to Sport Hasselblad-Branded Triple Rear Camera Setup

OnePlus 11 will feature the company's iconic tri-state alert slider, according to a new teaser for the smartphone.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 19 December 2022 12:24 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G could arrive early next year in China.

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 teased in black and green colour options
  • The OnePlus 11 is tipped to feature an alert slider
  • The handset is shown to feature a circular camera module

OnePlus 11 has been teased by the company, ahead of the launch of the flagship smartphone. A brief teaser video posted by OnePlus gives us a look at the design of the handset and shows off its rear camera setup. While the specifications of the OnePlus 11 have been previously tipped online, OnePlus is yet to reveal any of the handset's specifications or a launch date. The purported successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to arrive in early 2023 in China, and could also make its debut in India.

The upcoming OnePlus 11 was teased by the company in a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website. The teaser shows off the company's iconic alert slider, which is typically found on its high-end smartphones. It also briefly reveals the rear camera setup of the OnePlus 11.

The smartphone is also shown in black and dark green colour options, and the rear panel features a circular camera module housing a triple-camera setup and an LED flash. The phone will have a glass back with a glossy finish and a metal frame. The teaser also shows the OnePlus 11's rear camera setup with Hasselblad branding.

The teaser shows the OnePlus 11 with a power button on the right side and the volume buttons on the left. While the teaser doesn't give details of the smartphone's other specifications, a previous report suggests that the handset will sport a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a hole-punch cutout.

Furthermore, the phone is tipped to launch in 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB storage configurations. For photos and videos, it is said to feature a primary 50-megapixel IMX890 sensor, followed by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel tertiary sensor. The handset is also said to feature a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Meanwhile, a OnePlus 11R Prototype recently surfaced online suggesting that the phone could be equipped with an alert slider and an infrared blaster (IR) for remote controls. It is tipped to be the first phone from the company with an IR blaster. It will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the same processor that was used on the OnePlus 10T 5G, as per the report.

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
Twitter Backtracks on Policy to Remove Accounts Linking to Rival Social Media Services
