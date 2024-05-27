Lava Yuva 5G will be launched in India this week, the domestic smartphone brand announced via X on Monday (May 27). Lava has released a teaser video revealing the design of the upcoming 5G smartphone. The Lava Yuva 5G has a hole punch display design and a circular rear camera island. It is confirmed to go on sale via Amazon and a microsite for the smartphone is now live on the e-commerce website. The Lava Yuva 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

Lava Yuva 5G launch details

The launch of Lava Yuva 5G will take place on May 30 at 12:00pm, as per an X post by Lava. As mentioned, the teaser video reveals the design of the handset. It will have a hole punch display design and a flat frame with rounded corners. It is seen with a circular-shaped camera module with an AI-backed dual camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It has a glass back with a matte finish. The Lava branding and the 5G text are vertically arranged at the bottom of the rear panel.

Additionally, Lava Yuva 5G is confirmed to be available for purchase on Amazon. A microsite for the launch is now live on the e-commerce website.

The Lava Yuva 5G showed up recently on the Geekbench website with model number LXX513. The listing suggested that it will run on the Android 14 operating system with 6GB or 8GB RAM options. It could get an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity processor with two cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz and six cores clocking 2.0GHz. It could run on either MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC or Dimensity 6080 SoC.

Lava Yuva 5G is tipped to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery. It could be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India.

