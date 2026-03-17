Motorola has launched its new Smart Inverter Air Conditioner range in India with a focus on addressing one of the biggest concerns for AC buyers in the country: hidden post purchase costs. The new lineup, starting at Rs 28,990, will be available via Flipkart and comes bundled with professional installation, high-grade copper piping, a wall-mount stand, and a three-year gas refilling assurance benefits that are usually charged separately by most brands.

Motorola is aiming to eliminate what many consumers informally refer to as the “second bill” problem.According to the company, these bundled inclusions can translate into savings worth Rs 10,750 compared to conventional purchases where such components and services are billed separately.*

Alongside its cost transparency pitch, Motorola is highlighting a range of smart and performance features. The new AC models come with 7 in 1 Convertible technology that allows users to adjust cooling capacity from 40 percent up to 110 percent depending on room occupancy and cooling needs. The aim is to optimize energy usage without compromising on comfort.

The ACs feature built-in Wi Fi connectivity and can be controlled using the SmartLife app. Users can remotely switch the unit on or off, change temperature settings and schedule cooling cycles. The scheduling function enables automatic adjustments during the night, which can help manage electricity consumption more efficiently.

Motorola's new range is designed for stabiliser free operation within a 165V to 265V voltage range, reducing the need for a separate external stabiliser in most households. The units are built with 100 percent copper components for improved durability and heat exchange efficiency, and they use R32 refrigerant, which is considered more energy efficient and environmentally friendlier than older refrigerants.



The lineup includes both 3 Star and 5 Star variants with competitive ISEER ratings aimed at keeping monthly power bills in check. Additional features include Turbo mode and 4 way swing for faster and more uniform cooling across the room, along with a focus on quieter operation suitable for bedrooms and living areas.

Motorola is offering a three year comprehensive warranty on the product and a ten year warranty on the compressor. With its emphasis on upfront transparency and bundled benefits, the company is positioning its new Smart Inverter AC range as a more predictable and cost aware option for Indian consumers ahead of the peak summer season.

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