Light Phone 3 With OLED Display, 1,800mAh Battery and Minimalist Design Launched: Price, Specifications

Light Phone 3 runs on a Qualcomm SM 4450 chipset alongside 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2025 18:16 IST
Light Phone 3 With OLED Display, 1,800mAh Battery and Minimalist Design Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Light

Light Phone 3 runs on LightOS and is said to receive updates for years

Highlights
  • Light Phone 3 has a 50-megapixel rear camera
  • The Light Phone 3 houses a 1,800mAh battery
  • It has a fingerprint ID for authentication
Light Phone 3 was launched in the US on Thursday. The latest minimalist handset from the brand is designed to assist users in disconnecting from social media and other distractions. It comes with basic features like support for calls, texts, navigation, alarms and more. Although previous iterations had very basic features, the Phone 3 has a 3.92-inch AMOLED display and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4450. While it still shows the menu interface in black and white, the phone boasts a 50-megapixel rear camera and offers 5G connectivity.

Light Phone 3 Price

The price of the Light Phone 3 is set at $799 (roughly Rs. 68,000). However, it will be available for a discounted rate of $599 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for a limited time. The company will ship the phone to the the first pre-orders starting this week.

Light Phone 3 Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) Light Phone 3 runs on LightOS and comes with a 3.92-inch (1,080x1,240 pixels) AMOLED display. It has a simple black and white display, but photos taken from the camera are shown in colour. The phone runs on a Qualcomm SM 4450 chipset alongside 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device has a 50-megapixel rear sensor that gives a 12-megapixel default image output. It also gets a two-step shutter button on the side. On the front, it boasts an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Light Phone 3 supports calls, texts, directions, alarm, calendar, calculator, hotspot, music, notes, podcast and timer. It does not include any third-party apps. It has an IP54-rated build for water and dust resistance. It has 5G connectivity, dual stereo speakers, and dual microphones with noise cancellation. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The minimalist Light Phone 3 houses a 1,800mAh battery. The brand has used Sony Sorplas recycled plastic for the battery cover and speaker grill of the phone.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
