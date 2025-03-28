Technology News
OnePlus 13T is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2025 14:12 IST
The OnePlus 13 was unveiled in January

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13T is rumored to launch in late April
  • It could get a dual rear camera unit
  • OnePlus 13T could pack a 6,200mAh battery
OnePlus 13T has been the subject of speculation for some time, and recently, Louis Lee, President of OnePlus China, hinted at the arrival of a compact flagship phone. Engaging with social media followers, Lee sought their preferences for a small-screen flagship, suggesting that the company is actively developing such a model. Additionally, alleged renders of the OnePlus 13T surfaced online, giving us a clearer picture of its rear design. The OnePlus 13T is likely to go official next month with a 6.3-inch display. 

Louis Lee took to Weibo to ask people about their opinions on a small-screen flagship smartphone. He said that he has received many requests about the development of the device. He asked users suggestions on what usage scenarios they think would need the most in a small-screen smartphone and what experience needs to be optimised (translated from Chinese).

louis lee weibo Louis Lee

Louis Lee's Weibo post
Photo Credit: Weibo

OnePlus 13T Design Tipped 

Additionally, alleged renders (via) of the OnePlus 13T have surfaced online. The renders show the phone in black and white shades with a square-shaped dual-camera module with two vertically aligned cameras. A third sensor and LED flash are arranged on the right. The rear design of the phone resembles the Oppo Reno 13.

Previous leaks have claimed a dual rear camera unit for the OnePlus 13T, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. It is tipped to come with a 6.3-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, like the OnePlus 13. The phone could pack a 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

The OnePlus 13T is rumoured to go official in April. OnePlus could pack an optical fingerprint sensor in the new model. The phone could have a metal frame and a glass back.

  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
