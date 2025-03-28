OnePlus 13T has been the subject of speculation for some time, and recently, Louis Lee, President of OnePlus China, hinted at the arrival of a compact flagship phone. Engaging with social media followers, Lee sought their preferences for a small-screen flagship, suggesting that the company is actively developing such a model. Additionally, alleged renders of the OnePlus 13T surfaced online, giving us a clearer picture of its rear design. The OnePlus 13T is likely to go official next month with a 6.3-inch display.

Louis Lee took to Weibo to ask people about their opinions on a small-screen flagship smartphone. He said that he has received many requests about the development of the device. He asked users suggestions on what usage scenarios they think would need the most in a small-screen smartphone and what experience needs to be optimised (translated from Chinese).

Louis Lee's Weibo post

Photo Credit: Weibo

OnePlus 13T Design Tipped

Additionally, alleged renders (via) of the OnePlus 13T have surfaced online. The renders show the phone in black and white shades with a square-shaped dual-camera module with two vertically aligned cameras. A third sensor and LED flash are arranged on the right. The rear design of the phone resembles the Oppo Reno 13.

Previous leaks have claimed a dual rear camera unit for the OnePlus 13T, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. It is tipped to come with a 6.3-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, like the OnePlus 13. The phone could pack a 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

The OnePlus 13T is rumoured to go official in April. OnePlus could pack an optical fingerprint sensor in the new model. The phone could have a metal frame and a glass back.