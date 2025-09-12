Technology News
Moto G (2026), Moto G Play (2026) Design Renders and Key Features Leaked

Moto G (2026) and the Moto G Play (2026) are expected to get flat displays with centred hole-punch slots at the top for selfie cameras.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 September 2025 14:12 IST
Moto G (2026), Moto G Play (2026) Design Renders and Key Features Leaked

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Moto G (2026) and Moto G Play (2026) leaked design looks similar

  • Moto G (2026) and Moto G Play (2026) may carry 5,200mAh batteries
  • Both phones may get 6.7-inch HD+ 120Hz displays with Gorilla Glass 3
  • Moto G Play (2026) could launch with weaker cameras, less storage
Motorola is reportedly working on the Moto G (2026) and the Moto G Play (2026) handsets. Leaked design renders and expected key features of the purported smartphones have surfaced online. The Moto G (2026) is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main camera with Macro Vision, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, a 5,200mAh battery with 30W charging, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC with support for 128GB of onboard storage. The Moto G Play (2026) may have lower storage, downgraded cameras, and 18W charging support. 

Moto G (2026), Moto G Play (2026) Design Leaked

Official-looking renders published by Android Headlines suggest that the Moto G (2026) and the Moto G Play (2026) will debut with nearly identical designs. They are seen in the Pantone Cattleya Orchid and the Pantone Tapestry colourways, respectively.

Both smartphones feature a flat front panel with a centred camera hole. The side bezels are thin, with a thicker bottom, and the mostly flat frame curves slightly at the front and back. The power button is below the separated volume keys, all placed on the right edge, while the SIM tray is on the left.

A 3.5 mm audio jack sits at the bottom of both the Moto G (2026) and the Moto G Play (2026) alongside the USB-C port. Both phones have a similar back design with raised camera islands and an eco-leather finish, expected to offer a natural grip without needing a case.

Moto G (2026) Features (Expected)

The Moto G (2026) will likely get a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It may ship with Android 16-based Hello UI.

For optics, the Moto G (2026) could sport a 50-megapixel main camera with Quad Pixel technology, a Macro Vision camera, and a 32-megapixel front camera, supporting modes like Night Vision, Portrait, Slow Motion, and Gesture Selfie.

The handset is expected to pack a 5,200 mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging. Other features may include Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Google Gemini, Moto Secure, Face Unlock, and more.

Moto G Play (2026) Features (Expected)

The Moto G Play (2026) is also expected to come with a 6.7-inch HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It could be backed by the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset as the Moto G (2026). The Play variant may support 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It may run on Hello UI based on Android 16 out of the box.

In the camera department, the Moto G Play (2026) could carry a 32-megapixel main rear camera with Quad Pixel technology and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, supporting Night Vision, Portrait, Slow Motion, Hyperlapse, Gesture Selfie, and Photo Booth modes.

A 5,200mAh battery could be included in the handset, along with support for 18W charging, stereo Dolby Atmos speakers, and Hi-Res Audio. It may also include Bluetooth 5.3, and features like Moto Secure, Face Unlock, Google Gemini, and Family Space.

Moto G (2026), Moto G Play (2026) Design Renders and Key Features Leaked
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 16 Price to Drop to Its Lowest Ever
  2. OTT Releases This Week: An Action-Packed Weekend Awaits You With These Releases
  3. Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Leaked
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Go On Sale At This Price in India
  5. Flipkart BBD Deal: iPhone 16 Pro Max Under Rs. 90,000
  6. iPhone 14 Under Rs. 40,000: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  7. Moto Pad 60 Neo Launched in India: Check Price, Features
  8. iPhone 17 Series Available to Pre-Order in India: See Price, Offers
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC Launched in India
  10. WhatsApp Will Now Let You Start Side Chats Within Group Messages
