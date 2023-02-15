Technology News
Moto G Stylus (2023) Design Revealed via Leaked Render, May Feature 50-Megapixel Main Camera

Moto G Stylus (2023) appears to get a centrally aligned hole-punch slot.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 February 2023 11:54 IST
Moto G Stylus (2023) Design Revealed via Leaked Render, May Feature 50-Megapixel Main Camera

Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnLeaks

The Moto G Stylus (2023) is shown to feature a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack

Highlights
  • Moto G Stylus (2023) is likely to come with a built-in stylus
  • It appears similar to the previously leaked Motorola Geneva model
  • The Moto G Stylus (2023) may pack 6GB RAM, 256GB storage

Motorola is said to be working on a new smartphone with stylus support. Tipster Steve H McFly (Twitter: @OnLeaks) has posted a new render of the Moto G Stylus (2023). The render shows off the handset with a flat-screen and a centrally-placed hole-punch camera. There is not much else known about this smartphone at the moment. A Motorola handset codenamed Geneva had surfaced last year with a similar design. However, it was believed to be a Motorola Edge-series smartphone at the time.

OnLeaks shared the Moto G Stylus (2023) design render in collaboration with one of his Patrons. As mentioned earlier, this Motorola smartphone may feature a flat screen with a centrally-placed hole-punch slot for storing the selfie camera. The branding on the dual rear camera unit suggests that it might feature a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture.

The Moto G Stylus (2023) is depicted to come with a built-in stylus. It might also include a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tipster has not shared any other specifications about this smartphone.

A Motorola smartphone with a similar design had surfaced last year bearing the model number XT2315. This handset was believed to be codenamed Geneva and was said to be a part of the Edge series. This model was expected to carry 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

To recall, the Moto G Stylus (2022) has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ IPS display. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This Motorola smartphone features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. Motorola says that his handset measures 9.45mm thin and weighs 216 grams

Further reading: Moto G Stylus 2023, Motorola
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Moto G Stylus (2023) Design Revealed via Leaked Render, May Feature 50-Megapixel Main Camera
