Samsung is still rolling out its Android 16-based One UI 8 update to its flagship smartphones, but the company is busy at work on its next major software release. The One UI 8.5 updater, which is expected to be released early next year, is said to arrive with new visual tweaks and enhancements. Now, leaked code from the update based on Google's Android 16 QPR2 release suggests a new 'Network Battery Saver' feature. This feature could help users conserve battery when their phone is idle by managing network usage more efficiently. It is expected to use the Personal Data Intelligence to control activities.

How Samsung's One UI 8.5 Network Battery Saver Feature Might Work

During an APK teardown from Samsung's One UI 8.5 beta build, Android Authority spotted a string of code that indicates a new Network Battery Saver feature could be on the way. The code indicates that the feature will reduce network performance during periods of inactivity, such as when the user is sleeping, to save battery more effectively.

The Network Battery Saver feature could use Samsung's Personal Data Intelligence to apply network performance limits on its handsets. The Personal Data Intelligence uses AI to monitor the on-device behaviour of users to provide personalised suggestions and shortcuts.

Samsung's One UI 8.5 update is expected to debut in early 2026, which means we can expect it to arrive alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. It could reach older models in the following weeks. Besides the Network Battery Saver feature, One UI 8.5 is said to add improvements to the look-up table (LUT) profiles with five built-in styles.

The update could bring a new AI-powered call screening feature that could assist users in picking up calls even when they are busy. This functionality could also generate a suitable reply automatically. Further, the One UI 8.5 is said to include new lock screen clock styles and blurred backgrounds for lock screen notifications. The company is said to be testing the One UI 8.5 build in the global versions of Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The One UI 8.5 will be based on Android 16 QPR2.