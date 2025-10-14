Technology News
English Edition

Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Could Introduce a Network Battery Saver Feature: Report

Samsung's One UI 8.5 update could arrive with a Network Battery Saver feature that uses Personal Data Intelligence to limit network activity.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 October 2025 17:23 IST
Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Could Introduce a Network Battery Saver Feature: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to debut with the company's One UI 8.5 update

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • APK teardown of One UI 8.5 suggests a Network Battery Saver feature
  • This feature could help users conserve battery when their phone is idle
  • The update could bring a new AI-powered call screening feature
Advertisement

Samsung is still rolling out its Android 16-based One UI 8 update to its flagship smartphones, but the company is busy at work on its next major software release. The One UI 8.5 updater, which is expected to be released early next year, is said to arrive with new visual tweaks and enhancements. Now, leaked code from the update based on Google's Android 16 QPR2 release suggests a new 'Network Battery Saver' feature. This feature could help users conserve battery when their phone is idle by managing network usage more efficiently. It is expected to use the Personal Data Intelligence to control activities.

How Samsung's One UI 8.5 Network Battery Saver Feature Might Work 

During an APK teardown from Samsung's One UI 8.5 beta build, Android Authority spotted a string of code that indicates a new Network Battery Saver feature could be on the way. The code indicates that the feature will reduce network performance during periods of inactivity, such as when the user is sleeping, to save battery more effectively.

The Network Battery Saver feature could use Samsung's Personal Data Intelligence to apply network performance limits on its handsets. The Personal Data Intelligence uses AI to monitor the on-device behaviour of users to provide personalised suggestions and shortcuts.

Samsung's One UI 8.5 update is expected to debut in early 2026, which means we can expect it to arrive alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. It could reach older models in the following weeks. Besides the Network Battery Saver feature, One UI 8.5 is said to add improvements to the look-up table (LUT) profiles with five built-in styles.

The update could bring a new AI-powered call screening feature that could assist users in picking up calls even when they are busy. This functionality could also generate a suitable reply automatically. Further, the One UI 8.5 is said to include new lock screen clock styles and blurred backgrounds for lock screen notifications. The company is said to be testing the One UI 8.5 build in the global versions of Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The One UI 8.5 will be based on Android 16 QPR2.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, One UI 8.5, One UI 8.5 Features, One UI 8.5 Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Android Phones Susceptible to ‘Pixnapping’ Attack That Steals 2FA Codes, Messages and More, Researchers Say
iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched Months After Indian Variant Debuts: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Could Introduce a Network Battery Saver Feature: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched After Indian Variant Debuts
  2. iQOO 15 Vapour Chamber Cooling System Performance Teased Ahead of Launch
  3. Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo Pad 5e Launched With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC At This Price
  5. End of an Era: Five Things to Know as Microsoft Sunsets Windows 10
  6. Realme GT 8 Pro's Ricoh GR Camera Technology Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. Vivo X300 Pro Tops Xiaomi 17 Pro Max in AnTuTu's CPU Test
  8. Moto G100 (2025) Launched With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Tipped to Launch Soon in These Two Colourways
  10. Researchers Say 'Pixnapping' Attacks on Android Can Steal 2FA Codes, Chats
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia DGX Spark Supercomputer With Grace Blackwell Chipset to Go on Sale Starting October 15
  2. Bhutan Migrates National ID System to Ethereum Blockchain
  3. Instagram Boosts Teen Safety, Sets PG-13 Content Limits for All New Teen Accounts
  4. Aan Paavam Pollathatu OTT Release Details: Know When and Where to Watch Tamil Movie Online
  5. Mirage to Release on OTT Platforms Soon: Everything You Need to Know About This Malayalam Crime Thriller Film
  6. How To Train Your Dragon Now Streaming on OTT: Know When and Where to Watch the Live-Action Film Online
  7. Slack Integrates Natively Built Salesforce Interfaces Into Its Platform, Adds Agentic Capabilities
  8. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched Months After Indian Variant Debuts: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Could Introduce a Network Battery Saver Feature: Report
  10. Moto G100 (2025) Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »