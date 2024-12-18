Technology News
OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Global Launch Date Set for January 7

The global version of the OnePlus 13 will ship with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 December 2024 11:00 IST
OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Global Launch Date Set for January 7

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 will come in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean shades

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 global variant may be similar to the existing Chinese version
  • The handset will likely get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • The OnePlus 13R could be a remodelled OnePlus Ace 5
OnePlus 13 will soon be launched in global markets, including in India, and the company has now announced the date when its flagship handset will debut outside China. The smartphone maker has announced the global arrival of the OnePlus 13 series, this suggests that the lineup may include the OnePlus 13R, which is expected to be the succssor to the OnePlus 12R. This R variant is expected to be a remodelled version of the OnePlus Ace 5, which is expected to launch in China on December 26. The flagship OnePlus 13 was introduced in China in October.

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Global Launch Date

The OnePlus 13 series will be unveiled globally on January 7, according to the company's announcement. In India, the launch event livestream will begin at 9pm IST. OnePlus' Winter Launch Event, appears to be a virtual event, as the announcement does not include a location. The term "series" suggests that more than one smartphone will be launched on the day. It is expected to comprise the OnePlus 13 and the rumoured OnePlus 13R.Oneplus 13 series launch oneplus inline OnePlus 13

 

The standard OnePlus 13 model has already been confirmed to be available in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean colour options. The availability of the handset in India via Amazon was also previously confirmed. The phone will ship with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15. It will offer support for several AI-based imaging and note-taking features.

OnePlus 13 Global Variant Specifications (Expected)

The global version of the OnePlus 13 is expected to be similar to the existing Chinese variant. It will likely sport a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits, and Dolby Vision. The phone could carry a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. 

In the camera department, the OnePlus 13 Global variant could get a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and another 50-megapixel sensor with periscope telephoto lens and 3x optical zoom. The front camera may include a 32-megapixel sensor. It will likely house a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. 

Samsung to Adopt Apple Pencil-like Technology in S-Pen to Reduce Galaxy Z Fold 7's Thickness: Report

