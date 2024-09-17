Flipkart is holding its biggest festival sale of 2024 in India next week. Dubbed Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024, the company will be offering the biggest discounts and offers on various categories, including mobiles, laptops, audio, fashion, home appliances, wearables, and more. This also makes it the right time to clear your wishlist on the e-commerce platform, as you will get lucrative bank offers and exchange bonuses. So, if you are wondering about the details of the Big Billion Days Sale, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will be talking about the sale date, bank offers, best deals, and more of the upcoming Flipkart sale. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Sale Date Details

Flipkart has confirmed that it will hold its annual Big Billion Days Sale on September 27, 2024. Interestingly, for Flipkart Plus customers, the Early Access sale will begin on September 26. Moreover, the company is also holding The Zero Hour, where it will be unveiling new deals every day, daily at 12:00 PM and 7:00 PM IST. One can wishlist the products from this to get a better chance of getting the best deals.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Bank Offers

Like every sale, Flipkart will offer some lucrative bank offers and other discounts to make the whole purchase experience better. To start with, HDFC Bank debit and credit card customers will get a 10 percent instant discount. Moreover, one can also get up to Rs 50 off with Flipkart UPI. Apart from this, customers can also get credit up to Rs 1 lakh with Flipkart Pay Later facility. Moreover, the sale will offer no-cost EMI and some discounts on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Best Deals on Mobiles

Flipkart will be hosting some great deals and discounts on the mobile section. One can get amazing deals on the iPhone models. Moreover, the brand will offer Galaxy S23 FE for under Rs 30,000, Motorola Edge 50 Pro for Rs 27,999, Pixel 8 for under Rs 40,000 price tag, and more. Moreover, one can also get some good deals on popular products like Samsung Galaxy S23, Poco X6 Pro, Oppo K12X, CMF Phone 1, Vivo T3X, Realme 12X, iPhone 15 Pro series, and more.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Best Deals on Laptops

Flipkart will also offer some great discounts on popular thin and gaming laptops. One can get Asus ROG Ally for under Rs 40,000, Lenovo LOQ for under Rs 50,000, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 for under Rs 50,000, Acer Swift Go 14 for Rs 55,990, and more. Moreover, users can get MacBook Air M2 for the lowest price ever during the sale period.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Best Deals on Audio and Wearables

Flipkart also revealed that it will be giving some massive discounts on audio and wearable products during the Big Billion Days sale. One can get up to 70 percent off on headphones and TWS during the sale period. Moreover, one can also get wearables starting from Rs x99 during the upcoming Flipkart sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Best Deals on Smart TVs

The popular e-commerce platform has also confirmed that it will offer up to 80 percent off on Smart TVs during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. One can get some good deals from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Xiaomi, Tosibha, TCL, and more. Users will get no-cost EMI starting from Rs 499 per month coupled with assured best exchange value, lowest prices, coupon discounts, interesting combo offers, and more on the Smart TV purchase.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Best Deals on Home Appliances

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 also brings some great offers and discounts on home appliances. Customers can get up to 80 percent off on popular home appliances, including washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, and more. The brand has revealed that customers can get washing machines for Rs 556 per month, refrigerators starting from Rs 9,990, and up to 60 percent off on air conditioners and more during the upcoming Flipkart sale.