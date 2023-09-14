Motorola Edge 40 Neo is confirmed to launch in India soon. The handset will join the two other models, that were introduced globally in April. The base Motorola Edge 40 was released in India in May but the Motorola Edge 40 Pro did not launch in the country. Recently a leak suggested the key specifications, design, and colour options of the Edge 40 Neo. And now the Lenovo-owned company has announced the Indian launch date of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo.

In a post on the social media platform X, Motorola India (@motorolaindia) teased the design of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo as it confirmed that the phone will launch in India on September 14. A silhouette image of the upcoming handset is seen in a blue colour option with a double camera unit and an LED flash unit placed on a rectangular camera island in the top left corner of the back panel.

An earlier report hinted at the design render, colour options, and key specifications of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo. The handset was seen with flat edges and narrow bezels with the volume rocker and power button on the right edge of the phone. The bottom edge was seen with a USB Type-C port, a microphone, a SIM tray slot, and a speaker grille. The phone is expected to launch in Caneel Bay, Black Beauty, and Soothing Sea colour options.

Expected to sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) pOLED display, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is expected to come with a refresh rate of 144Hz, according to a MySmartPrice report. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC paired with Mali G77 GPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB internal storage. The phone is likely to ship with Android 13-based MyUX OS.

For optics, the Edge 40 Neo is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The front camera is expected to be equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor which is likely to be placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. For security, the handset is tipped to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is also said to arrive with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. The dual nano SIM-supported phone could support 5G, Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C connectivity.

