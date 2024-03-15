Technology News

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Tipped to Launch Soon; Key Features Surface Online

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 March 2024 17:18 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Tipped to Launch Soon; Key Features Surface Online

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is said to succeed the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion (pictured)

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is said to sport a 6.7-inch POLED display
  • The handset is tipped to launch in three colourways
  • The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion may support 68W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion may launch soon. A tipster has claimed that this purported model is in the works. Key specifications of the phone including, processor, display, camera and battery details have been tipped. The Edge 50 Fusion is expected to succeed the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, which was unveiled in September 2022. Motorola did not reveal an Edge 40 Fusion model in 2023. It is also likely that the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion may launch alongside a Motorola Edge 50 Pro, which is expected to be launch on April 3.

Tipster Evan Blass claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that a new Motorola phone with the moniker Edge 50 Fusion and codename Cusco is expected to launch soon. It is tipped to be offered in three colour options - Ballad Blue (vegan leather), Peacock Pink, and Tidal Teal. The phone will likely sport a 6.7-inch pOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

As per the tipster, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 256GB of onboard storage. The phone is said to get a 50-megapixel main rear camera and a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. It is also likely to come with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. The tipster adds that the phone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging.

To refresh our memories, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. It has a 6.55-inch 144Hz full-HD+ curved pOLED display. The phone comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging support.

Offered in Cosmic Grey, Solar Gold, and Viva Magenta colour options, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is currently priced in India at Rs. 34,999 for the singular 8GB + 128GB variant. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, lightweight design
  • Smooth, 144Hz pOLED display
  • Good camera performance, 8K video recording
  • Decent battery life, 68W fast charging
  • Clean software with good custom features
  • Powerful performance
  • Bad
  • Cameras struggle with skin tones
  • Slightly expensive
  • No higher storage option available, lacks microSD slot
Read detailed Motorola Edge 30 Fusion review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion launch, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion specifications, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi Note 13 Turbo Specifications Tipped, Said to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
Beeper for Android Update Brings Revamped Design, New Features
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Tipped to Launch Soon; Key Features Surface Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 4 RAM, Storage Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  2. Apple Buys Startup DarwinAI, Could Fuel Tim Cook's AI Vision: Report
  3. Motorola Teases New Launch in India on April 3: Here's What It Could Be
  4. Apple Users in India Can Now Get a Bonus for Adding Funds to Apple ID
  5. Redmi Note 13 Turbo Tipped to Get Upcoming Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  6. Realme 12 Pro+ Review
  7. Vivo T3 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoC to Debut in India on This date
  8. Honor Pad 9 India Launch Confirmed; Design, Key Features Revealed
  9. Microsoft Copilot Pro Expanded Globally; Here's How Much It Costs in India
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Claimed to Offer Better Battery Life Than OnePlus 12
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 3V RAM, Storage Details Teased; Claimed to Surpass OnePlus 12 in Battery Life
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Tipped to Launch Soon; Key Features Surface Online
  3. Tesla Handed a Boost as Government Promises to Lower EV Import Taxes for Automakers Investing $500 Million
  4. SIM Swappers Are Exploiting eSIM Vulnerabilities for Financial Frauds: Report
  5. YouTube Premium Widens Global Presence, Rolls Out to 10 More Countries
  6. ‘Cannot Be Currencies’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Spells India’s Stance on Crypto
  7. Beeper for Android Update Brings Revamped Design, New Features
  8. Redmi Note 13 Turbo Specifications Tipped, Said to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  9. Vivo T3 5G India Launch Date Set for Next Week; Teased to Run on MediaTek Dimensity Processor
  10. JBL Go 4 Portable Speaker With Auracast Technology, Up to 7 Hours of Playback Time Launched: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »