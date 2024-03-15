Motorola Edge 50 Fusion may launch soon. A tipster has claimed that this purported model is in the works. Key specifications of the phone including, processor, display, camera and battery details have been tipped. The Edge 50 Fusion is expected to succeed the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, which was unveiled in September 2022. Motorola did not reveal an Edge 40 Fusion model in 2023. It is also likely that the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion may launch alongside a Motorola Edge 50 Pro, which is expected to be launch on April 3.

Tipster Evan Blass claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that a new Motorola phone with the moniker Edge 50 Fusion and codename Cusco is expected to launch soon. It is tipped to be offered in three colour options - Ballad Blue (vegan leather), Peacock Pink, and Tidal Teal. The phone will likely sport a 6.7-inch pOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

As per the tipster, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 256GB of onboard storage. The phone is said to get a 50-megapixel main rear camera and a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. It is also likely to come with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. The tipster adds that the phone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging.

To refresh our memories, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. It has a 6.55-inch 144Hz full-HD+ curved pOLED display. The phone comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging support.

Offered in Cosmic Grey, Solar Gold, and Viva Magenta colour options, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is currently priced in India at Rs. 34,999 for the singular 8GB + 128GB variant.

