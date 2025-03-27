Technology News
Motorola Razr 60 Allegedly Spotted on TENAA With Up to 1TB Storage and 18GB RAM

Motorola Razr 60 is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 March 2025 11:27 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 50 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 60 could feature a 3.63-inch OLED cover display
  • It is likely to boast a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Motorola Razr 60 tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery
Motorola Razr 60 is said to be in the works as the latest entrant in the company's Razr series. The launch date for the phone is not official yet, but it has reportedly been spotted on the TENAA website. The listing suggests the model number, design and a few specifications of the upcoming handset. A Motorola Razr 60 variant is listed with 18GB RAM, 1TB storage, a 3.6-inch cover display, and a 6.9-inch main screen. It is expected to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset. 

XpertPick spotted the TENAA listing of Motorola Razr 60 with model number XT2553-2. The listing shows the phone in a greenish colourway with dual outward-facing cameras on the cover screen. The Razr branding is seen on the back.

Motorola Razr 60 Key Specifications (Expected)

As per the listing, the Motorola Razr 60 will feature a 3.63-inch OLED cover display with 1,056 x 1,056 pixels resolution and a 6.9-inch foldable panel. It is shown with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The main camera is said to support 3x optical zoom. On the front, it is likely to boast a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Motorola Razr 60 is listed in 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options on TENAA. If this turns out to be true, it would be a significant upgrade over the Motorola Razr 50 that ships with a maximum 8GB of RAM and 256GB in India. It is shown with a chipset with a base core frequency of 2.75GHz. This could turn out to be the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset. The Razr 50 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC.

Further, the Motorola Razr 60 appears to have a 4,275mAh battery, which is likely to be marketed as a 4,500mAh cell. It is listed to measure 171.3 x 73.99 x 7.25mm and weigh 188 grams.

The TENAA listing doesn't include the charging details of the Motorola Razr 60, but previous leaks claimed 30W wired charging and wireless charging capabilities for the phone. Other specifications of the phone could be an upgrade over the Motorola Razr 50, which was launched in India in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the sole 8GB RAM 256GB storage model.

 

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent cover display
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Plenty of cover screen features
  • IPX8 rating
  • Bad
  • Mediocre processor
  • Software glitches
Read detailed Motorola Razr 50 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300X
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
