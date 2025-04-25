Technology News
Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 With 1.5K pOLED Screens and 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Both models in the lineup come with an IP68 + IP69-rated build.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 April 2025 11:37 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 60 series comes with MIL-STD-810H US military standard durability

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 60 Pro is powered by Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC
  • Both phones get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage
  • The handsets run on Motorola's Hello UI based on Android 15
Motorola Edge 60 series was launched in global markets on Thursday, April 24. Two models — Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Edge 60 — have been introduced, and both of them get 1.5K pOLED screens, 50-megapixel triple rear camera units, and IP68 + IP69-rated builds. The Edge 60 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor, while the Edge 60 gets Dimensity 7300 SoC. Both phones have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage options.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Price

Motorola Edge 60 Pro is priced at GBP 599 (roughly Rs. 68,000) in the UK for the 12GB + 256GB model. It is available in Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Shadow, and Pantone Sparkling Grape colourways. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 60 costs GBP 379 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the same storage configuration. The handset is offered in Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Plum Perfect, and Pantone Shamrock colour options.

The phones are already available for purchase in the UK and are expected to be available in other markets soon.

moto edge 60 pro pdp highlight 03 d u85l3xzl 1 edge 60 pro

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Specifications

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro and the Edge 60 models sport 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) 10-bit pOLED screens with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phones run on Motorola's Android 15-based Hello UI.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It is complemented by a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU. Meanwhile, the Edge 60 gets a Dimensity 7300 processor with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and Mali-G615 MC2 GPU.

Both models come with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and optical image stabilisation (OIS); a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.0 aperture and macro capabilities; and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, 73mm focal length, and an f/2.0 aperture. They also get a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The Motorola Edge 60 series has IP68 + IP69-rated builds against dust and water ingress, and also gets MIL-STD-810H US military standard durability. In terms of connectivity, both phones support 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C. They have stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Motorola has equipped the Edge 60 Pro with a 6,000mAh battery with 90W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 60 has a 5,200mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower fast charging.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Comment

