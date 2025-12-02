Motorola appears to be preparing a Swarovski Edition of the Motorola Edge 70. The Motorola Edge 70 launched globally last month as the international version of the Motorola X70 Air sold in China. It is currently available in Pantone-certified Bronze Green, Gadget Grey, and Lilly Pad colourways. A fourth colour is now expected to join the lineup as part of a new collaboration with Swarovski. Motorola launched the Swarovski editions of the Razr 60 and the Moto Buds Loop earbuds in August in a Pantone Ice Melt colourway.

Motorola Edge 70 Swarovski Edition May Launch Soon

According to an X post by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), the Motorola Edge 70 Swarovski Edition may soon launch in Pantone's 2026 Colour of the Year 2026, the Cloud Dancer shade. The leak does not mention a launch date. Since the image appears to be an official promotional poster, the announcement is likely approaching.

Motorola Edge 70 Swarovski Edition leaked promotional image

Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

The leaked promotional image shows the Edge 70 Swarovski Edition in a soft, off-white shade. The back panel appears to use vegan leather and is decorated with 14 Swarovski crystals. The frame is silver and includes the inscription “PANTONE Cloud Dancer” along the left edge.

This will be Motorola's second Swarovski-themed smartphone. The company recently released Swarovski editions of the Razr 60 and the Moto Buds Loop earbuds. Like those products, the new Edge 70 variant focuses on a luxury appearance. Pricing for the special model has not been confirmed, although the standard Edge 70 is listed at GBP 700 (roughly Rs. 80,000) in the UK.

Aside from the new design, the specifications are expected to remain identical to the regular Motorola Edge 70. The phone features a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2712×1220 pixels. The screen reaches a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. It ships with Android 16, and Motorola promises four major Android OS updates.

The Motorola Edge 70 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor paired with 12GB of RAM. Storage options include 256GB and 512GB. The rear cameras consist of two 50-megapixel sensors, and the front camera also uses a 50-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.4 and stereo speakers. The phone has a 4,800mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It has both IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.