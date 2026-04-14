Motorola Edge 70 Pro is expected to be launched soon in India. A dedicated microsite for an unspecified handset was recently made live on an e-commerce platform, which is said to belong to the rumoured smartphone. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro has previously been spotted in leaked marketing material and computer-aided design (CAD) renders, hinting at its design and colour options. Now, the handset has reportedly been listed on a benchmarking platform, suggesting its key specifications and features, including the chipset, RAM, OS, and other details regarding its performance. The handset is expected to be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has claimed that the purported Motorola Edge 70 Pro has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The listing suggests that the phone might ship with 12GB of RAM and Android 16. The handset has reportedly been listed with an octa core ARMv8 chipset, which is said to be the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro will use a MediaTek chipset.



Dimensity 8500 SoC ⬛

1 core @ 3.40 GHz

3 cores @ 3.20 GHz

4 cores @ 2.20 GHz



Mali-G720 MC8 GPU 🎮

12GB RAM

Android 16 🍭



Geekbench scores:

Single-core: 1,727

Multi-core: 6,563 pic.twitter.com/LhBWWF0AFT — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 14, 2026

The rumoured Motorola Edge 70 Pro is said to feature four efficiency cores clocked at 2.2GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.2GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz. Its chipset will reportedly be paired with a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. Moreover, the phone has managed to score 1,727 points in the single core performance and 6,563 points in Geekbench's multi core performance test.

This comes shortly after a dedicated microsite for the launch of a new handset was made live, suggesting its design and colour options, which were identical to the ones spotted in the leaked images of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro. The upcoming Motorola handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart, and it will be available for purchase in blue, green, and white colour options, featuring “tailored-fabric finish”, “satin-luxe finish”, and marble finish”, respectively.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is expected to carry a triple rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped rear camera module. The handset might also feature a curved display, sporting a hole punch display cutout, which is expected to house a camera for selfies and video calls. The phone was also spotted on the HDR10+ certification database, along with the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+.