Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro Lands on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch With 12GB of RAM, Dimensity Chip

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Lands on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch With 12GB of RAM, Dimensity Chip

Motorola Edge 70 Pro was recently spotted on the HDR10+ certification database.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 April 2026 18:21 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Pro Lands on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch With 12GB of RAM, Dimensity Chip

Motorola Edge 70 Pro might succeed last year's Edge 60 Pro

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro might feature 12GB of RAM
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro is said to ship with Android 16
  • The company has yet to confirm the name of the phone
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 70 Pro is expected to be launched soon in India. A dedicated microsite for an unspecified handset was recently made live on an e-commerce platform, which is said to belong to the rumoured smartphone. The Motorola Edge 70 Pro has previously been spotted in leaked marketing material and computer-aided design (CAD) renders, hinting at its design and colour options. Now, the handset has reportedly been listed on a benchmarking platform, suggesting its key specifications and features, including the chipset, RAM, OS, and other details regarding its performance. The handset is expected to be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has claimed that the purported Motorola Edge 70 Pro has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The listing suggests that the phone might ship with 12GB of RAM and Android 16. The handset has reportedly been listed with an octa core ARMv8 chipset, which is said to be the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC.

The rumoured Motorola Edge 70 Pro is said to feature four efficiency cores clocked at 2.2GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.2GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.4GHz. Its chipset will reportedly be paired with a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. Moreover, the phone has managed to score 1,727 points in the single core performance and 6,563 points in Geekbench's multi core performance test.

This comes shortly after a dedicated microsite for the launch of a new handset was made live, suggesting its design and colour options, which were identical to the ones spotted in the leaked images of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro. The upcoming Motorola handset is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart, and it will be available for purchase in blue, green, and white colour options, featuring “tailored-fabric finish”, “satin-luxe finish”, and marble finish”, respectively.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is expected to carry a triple rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped rear camera module. The handset might also feature a curved display, sporting a hole punch display cutout, which is expected to house a camera for selfies and video calls. The phone was also spotted on the HDR10+ certification database, along with the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Oppo Pad 5 Pro, Pad Mini Key Specifications, Colours, RAM and Storage Options Revealed

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Lands on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch With 12GB of RAM, Dimensity Chip
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Debuts With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price in India
  2. OnePlus Nord 6 Review
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Picks Up UAE's TDRA Certification, Could Launch Soon
  4. Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE Could Launch in India on This Date
  5. Honor 600 Series Design, Retail Packaging Teased Ahead of Global Launch
  6. Lenovo Will Launch This New Y70 Series Gaming Phone Next Month
  7. Apple Business Now Available in Over 200 Countries: What You Need to Know
  8. Asus Zenbook, Vivobook Series Debuts With Intel Core Ultra, Snapdragon X2 CPUs
  9. Oppo F33, Oppo F33 Pro India Launch on April 15: All You Need to Know
  10. Oppo A6s Pro Debuts With a 7,000mAh Battery, Two Rear Cameras: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9s to Launch Globally Alongside Find X9 Ultra; Company Teases Design, Features
  2. The Stranger in My Home Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Thriller Film Online
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Lands on Geekbench Ahead of India Launch With 12GB of RAM, Dimensity Chip
  4. Oppo Pad 5 Pro, Pad Mini Key Specifications, Colours, RAM and Storage Options Revealed
  5. Candy And The Pizza Ggirl OTT Release: When and Where to Watch, Plot, Cast, Trailer and Review
  6. White House Report Challenged by American Bankers Association on Stablecoin Yields
  7. iPhone Fold Reportedly Faces Production Delay, Limited Availability Expected at Launch
  8. Metro 2039 Will Be Officially Revealed at Xbox First Look Event This Week
  9. OnePlus Pad Lineup Set to Expand as Company Teases Launch of New Model
  10. Resort Streaming Now on JioHotstar: All You Need to Know About This Tamil Web Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »