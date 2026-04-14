Apple is said to be facing production delays with its first foldable iPhone. The purported handset, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Fold, previously targeted a 2026 launch timeline. A new report suggests that it has slipped behind schedule during its development phase. Consequently, this delay may impact production timelines and availability at launch, which is speculated to take place in September, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

iPhone Fold Production Timeline Delayed By Up to Two Months

As per a report by DigiTimes (via 9to5Mac), Apple has pushed back its production schedule for the iPhone Fold by “one to two months”. However, it has not communicated any changes to its planned launch window. The company had initially aimed to begin mass production in June 2026, but this timeline has now reportedly shifted to early August.

The delay is said to stem from challenges during the Engineering Validation Test (EVT) phase. It is, notably, a crucial stage of hardware development, where early prototypes undergo rigorous testing to ensure they align with core design specifications and functional requirements.

The report aligns with earlier reports indicating that Apple has encountered more engineering hurdles than expected while developing its first-ever foldable iPhone.

Despite this, the Cupertino-based tech giant is still expected to launch the iPhone Fold in Fall 2026. The report speculates that Apple could attempt to make up the lost time during later stages of development, such as Design Validation Testing (DVT) and Production Validation Testing (PVT).

While the delay may not push back the launch, the rumour mill suggests it could affect its availability. Reports have already surfaced, claiming that Apple's foldable iPhone could face constrained availability at launch, with limited units potentially selling out quickly during pre-orders.

The report contradicts recent information shared by Bloomberg's seasoned journalist Mark Gurman, who suggested that Apple is not facing any crisis regarding the development of the iPhone Fold at the moment. Citing checks with several sources, the company reportedly remains on schedule to announce the purported handset in the first half of September.

It is said to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, while the vanilla iPhone 18's launch will likely be pushed into early 2027.