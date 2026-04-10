Motorola Edge 70 Pro series was recently spotted on a certification database, seemingly confirming its imminent arrival in India. In the past, marketing material for the Motorola Edge 70 Pro has also surfaced online, hinting at its design colour options. Now, new renders of the purported Motorola Edge 70 Pro model have been leaked, giving a detailed look at the handset, while also showing the phone in two more colour options, in addition to the three previously leaked. The smartphone is expected to succeed the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, which was launched in India in April last year. The handset is offered in three Pantone-curated shades.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Design, Colour Options (Expected)

YTechB has published fresh renders of the rumoured Motorola Edge 70 Pro, revealing the colour options and design of the smartphone. The images suggest that the phone will be offered in red and brown colour options. These shades could arrive along with the options recently spotted in the leaked marketing material of the handset, which suggested that it could go on sale in blue, green, and white shades, boasting “tailored-fabric finish”, “satin-luxe finish”, and marble finish”, respectively.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro could be launched in five colourways

Photo Credit: YTechB

On top of this, the new renders revealed that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro will be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, featuring an unspecified Sony LYTIA sensor, optical image stabilisation, and “Super Zoom”. In terms of design, it could sport a square-shaped rear camera module, housing three camera lenses and an LED flash. Moreover, it is shown to feature a hole punch display cutout, which might house the front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

While it could look similar to its predecessor, the camera island of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro could be finished in a glossier shade, which is slightly different from the Motorola Edge 60 Pro's triple rear camera deco. The handset might also sport a curved display, with the bezels tapering over the edges. A power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the phone, while the left side might feature an unspecified button.

The tech firm has yet to confirm the launch of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro, and little is known about its specifications and features, which are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Recently, the phone was spotted on the HDR10+ certification database, along with the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+. The Indian units of both handsets were spotted on the website, hinting at their imminent launch in the country.