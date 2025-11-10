Motorola Edge 70 debuted in select global markets last week with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and a slim and light design. Now, early leaks suggest that the brand is working on Motorola Edge 70 Ultra that might come loaded with flagship-grade specifications. The upcoming handset is said to feature a 1.5K OLED display. Moreover, the handset is reported to be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. It is likely to come as a successor to last year's Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

X user Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) suggested details of the unannounced Motorola Edge 70 Ultra. In the post, the user mentions that the phone will feature an OLED screen with 1.5K resolution. It is said to come with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Qualcomm is expected to unveil the chipset at the end of this month.

The Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is also reported to feature a periscope telephoto camera. It's also expected to maintain the slim and lightweight design of the Edge 70, positioning it as a direct rival to flagships like Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air.

The upcoming handset is expected to be a premium offering, which might sit above the Motorola Edge 70. The Edge 70 made its debut globally last week, featuring a 6.67-inch display, 5.99mm thin profile, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, and a 4,800mAh silicon-carbon battery. It has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. The Ultra variant is likely to offer upgraded specifications.

Motorola is likely to unveil the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra as a successor to the Edge 50 Ultra. The latter was released in India in June 2024 with a price tag of Rs. 59,999. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPS pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Other key highlights of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra include a 6.7-inch LTPS pOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery and a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra supports 125W TurboPower charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. It has a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera.