Moto G06 appears to be a new smartphone that the Lenovo-owned brand plans to launch soon. Ahead of the formal launch, the Moto G series smartphone has been spotted on a retailer website, hinting at its price. The Moto G06 is listed with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to debut as a successor to the Moto G05, which was launched in select global markets in December last year. The Moto G05 runs on a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC and has a 5,200mAh battery.

Moto G06 Price (Leaked)

European retailer Epto has listed the unannounced Moto G06 with a price tag of EUR 122.90 (roughly Rs. 12,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 256GB storage model with the same amount of RAM is listed for EUR 169.90 (roughly Rs. 17,000). The listing suggests Arabesque, Tapestry, and Tendril (translated) colour options for the phone.

Given that the global variant of Moto G05 offered up to 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, Motorola is likely to launch additional RAM and storage versions for the Moto G06. However, the specifications and launch timeline of the phone remain unknown at this point.

The Moto G06 is expected to offer improvements over the Moto G05, which debuted in select global markets in December and arrived in India in January at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It was launched in Forest Green and Plum Red shades.

Moto G05 Specifications

Moto G05 sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC under the hood and features a 50-megapixel main rear camera with Quad Pixel Technology. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset has an IP52-rated build and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Indian variant of Moto G05 offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded to up to 12GB, while storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. It has a 5,200mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.