Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G06 Price Leaked via Retailer Listing; Suggests RAM, Storage Options and Colour Options

Moto G06 Price Leaked via Retailer Listing; Suggests RAM, Storage Options and Colour Options

Moto G06 could launch in Arabesque, Tapestry, and Tendril (translated) colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2025 14:24 IST
Moto G06 Price Leaked via Retailer Listing; Suggests RAM, Storage Options and Colour Options

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G05 was launched in Forest Green and Plum Red shades

Highlights
  • Moto G06 could come in three colour options
  • Moto G05 runs on a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC
  • Moto G05 was launched in India in January
Advertisement

Moto G06 appears to be a new smartphone that the Lenovo-owned brand plans to launch soon. Ahead of the formal launch, the Moto G series smartphone has been spotted on a retailer website, hinting at its price. The Moto G06 is listed with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to debut as a successor to the Moto G05, which was launched in select global markets in December last year. The Moto G05 runs on a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC and has a 5,200mAh battery.

Moto G06 Price (Leaked)

European retailer Epto has listed the unannounced Moto G06 with a price tag of EUR 122.90 (roughly Rs. 12,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 256GB storage model with the same amount of RAM is listed for EUR 169.90 (roughly Rs. 17,000). The listing suggests Arabesque, Tapestry, and Tendril (translated) colour options for the phone.

Given that the global variant of Moto G05 offered up to 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, Motorola is likely to launch additional RAM and storage versions for the Moto G06. However, the specifications and launch timeline of the phone remain unknown at this point.

The Moto G06 is expected to offer improvements over the Moto G05, which debuted in select global markets in December and arrived in India in January at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It was launched in Forest Green and Plum Red shades. 

Moto G05 Specifications

Moto G05 sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC under the hood and features a 50-megapixel main rear camera with Quad Pixel Technology. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset has an IP52-rated build and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Indian variant of Moto G05 offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded to up to 12GB, while storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. It has a 5,200mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto G06, Moto G06 Price, Moto G06 Specifications, Moto G05, Moto G05 Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
SpaceX Launches 28 Starlink Satellites as Booster B1069 Flies for 26th Time
Moto G06 Price Leaked via Retailer Listing; Suggests RAM, Storage Options and Colour Options
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 15 5G Series With 144Hz AMOLED Screens Goes on Sale in India
  2. Moto G86 Power 5G Launched in India With 6,720mAh Battery: Price, Features
  3. ChatGPT's New Study Mode Will Guide Students Towards Solutions
  4. Ulefone Armor 33 Series With 22,500mAh Battery, Night Vision Camera Unveiled
  5. Upcoming Smartphones in August 2025: Google Pixel 10, Vivo V60, and More
  6. Google Pixel 10 to Get Qi2 Magnets, Leaked 'Pixelsnap' Charging Puck Suggests
  7. Qualcomm Showcases Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solutions at Auto Day 2025
  8. Acer Nitro Lite 16 Launched in India With GeForce RTX 4050 GPU: See Price
  9. YouTube Begins Using Age Estimation to Enable Features to Protect Teens
  10. Apple's First Foldable iPhone May Launch in September Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 26 Enables Safari's Advanced Fingerprinting Protection Feature by Default
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Offer 60W Fast Charging Support, Firmware Leak Suggests
  3. EA Says It Won't Raise Prices of Its Games to $80 'At This Stage'
  4. Vivo X Fold 5 Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Price, Offers and Specifications
  5. Lava Shark 2 4G Spotted on Geekbench; May Launch in India Soon
  6. The Pitt Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything To Know About This Emmy-Nominated American Drama Series
  7. Garudan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Action Drama Online?
  8. Rambo in Love OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Rom-Com Series Online?
  9. Sitaare Zameen Par Skips OTT Release, Lands on YouTube for Rs 100
  10. Google Upgrades AI Mode With Search Live With Video Input, PDF Support and Canvas Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »