Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched Alongside Razr 60: Price, Specifications

Both phones come with an IP48-rated build against dust and water ingress.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 April 2025 09:54 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 60 series runs on Android 15-based Hello UX

Highlights
  • Moto Razr 60 series features pOLED LTPO displays and dual rear cameras
  • The Razr 60 Ultra is powered by flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • The Moto Razr 60 debuts with MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset
The Motorola Razr 60 series was launched globally on Thursday as the latest clamshell-style foldable phones from the Lenovo-owned brand. In line with the preceding Razr 50 series, the new lineup comprises two models — the Motorola Razr 60 and the Razr 60 Ultra. Both phones come with pOLED LTPO internal screens and dual rear camera setup. The Razr 60 Ultra is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC complemented by LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage, while the Razr 60 becomes the first phone to get a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chip. Both flip-style foldable phones from Motorola have an IP48 rated build.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Razr 60 Price, Availability

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra price starts at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000) in the US for the base storage configuration. The flip phone is offered in Rio Red, Scarab, Mountain Trail, and Cabaret colourways. Meanwhile, the Razr 60 price starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for the base model and is sold in Gibraltar Sea, Spring Bud, Lightest Sky, and Parfait Pink colour options.

Both phones will be available for pre-order in the US beginning May 7. The sale begins May 15.

moto razr 60 moto razr 60

The Motorola Razr 60 series feature Moto AI
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Specifications

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra runs on Android 15-based MyUX and sports a 7-inch 1.5K (1,224 x 2,992 pixels) pOLED LTPO inner display with 165Hz refresh rate and 4,000 nits peak brightness. The panel gets Dolby Vision support. It also features a 4-inch (1,272 x 1,080 pixels) pOLED LTPO cover screen with 165Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic.

The phone is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra comes equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone also gets a 50-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture on the inner screen for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower fast charging and 30W wireless charging.

Motorola Razr 60 Specifications

The Motorola Razr 50 runs on the same software as the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. It has a 6.96-inch full HD+ (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) pOLED LTPO inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The standard model also has a 3.63-inch (1,056 x 1,066 pixels) pOLED cover display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1,700 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset alongside up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. Similar to its higher-end sibling, the Razr 60 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture and macro mode support. Motorola has also equipped the Razr 60 with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the inner screen.

Motorola Razr 60 gets the same connectivity options as the Razr 60 Ultra, with the exception of Bluetooth 5.3. Both models have an IP48-rated build against dust and water ingress. It carries a 4,500mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2992 pixels
Motorola Razr 60

Motorola Razr 60

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300X
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
