Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Specifications Leaked; Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite, 7-Inch Main Display, More

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is tipped to carry a 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2025 11:53 IST
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Specifications Leaked; Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite, 7-Inch Main Display, More

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will reportedly run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is said to be equipped with dual rear camera unit
  • Motorola is all set to host a launch event on April 24
Motorola is all set to host a launch event on April 24, with the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra expected to be announced at the event. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has spilled all the specifications of Motorola's next-generation foldable phone. The Razr 60 Ultra will arrive as a successor to last year's Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. It is said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The clamshell foldable could feature a 4-inch cover display and a 7-inch internal display. The Razr 60 Ultra is tipped to carry a 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

91mobiles shared the specifications of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, in association with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks). As per the leak, the handset will come with a 7-inch Super HD LTPO AMOLED display with 120 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support. The cover display could be a 4-inch LTPO pOLED AMOLED panel with up to 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 3,000 nits peak brightness. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, for comparison, features a 6.9-inch main screen and a 4-inch cover screen.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will reportedly run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC alongside 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0.

For optics, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is said to be equipped with a dual outer camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with macro function. The foldable phone is also tipped to carry a 50-megapixel camera on the inner display. This could be an upgrade over the 32-megapixel selfie camera on the predecessor.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is said to include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board could include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope and proximity sensor. It is tipped to featue a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is said to carry a 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging. For comparison, last year's model has a 4,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It could measure 73.99x171.48x7.29mm when opened and 73.99x88.12x15.69mm when closed. It is said to weigh 199 grams.

Motorola has scheduled a launch event on April 24. The brand is expected to introduce the Razr 60 Ultra alongside the Motorola Edge 60 or the Edge 60 Pro models. 

 

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
