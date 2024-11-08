Technology News
Motorola's New Rollable Smartphone Patent Suggests Multiple On-Screen Fingerprint Sensors

The patent is titled “Managing consistent fingerprint-on-display (FOD) location on a rollable device having multiple fod sensors”

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2024 15:09 IST
Motorola showcased the Rizr during MWC 2023

  • Motorola's updated patent for its rollable phone revealed
  • Motorola Rizr has 5-inch default display
  • The patent was published on November 5
Motorola showcased its rollable concept device in 2023 and we've seen more development in this space in the past few months with bigger manufacturers getting involved. A new patent from Motorola suggests new details about the company's rollable Rizr concept. The Lenovo-owned brand appears to be planning to incorporate multiple fingerprint sensors throughout the display on the rollable smartphone. This would let users unlock the device by touching any part of the screen.

Rollable Phone With Full-Screen Fingerprint-Sensing Could Be in Works

Motorola has filed for a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a phone with a rollable display and full-screen fingerprint sensing. The patent titled “Managing consistent fingerprint-on-display (FOD) location on a rollable device having multiple fod sensors” showcases a device that resembles Motorola's rollable Rizr smartphone design. The US patent published on November 5 is listed with the patent number "12135587B1".

Motorola's design integrates multiple fingerprint sensors across the entire display. This would enable unlocking the device from any part of the screen. Currently, fingerprint sensors are restricted to specific areas in a smartphone. As per the schematics included in the document, the finger area is available at least in both a fully retracted position and a fully extended position. "While retracted, both fingerprint scanners are aligned FOD areas for use while looking at either the front or back portions of the flexible display. While extended, the front fingerprint scanner is aligned with the second FOD area while viewing the flexible display".

motorola 12135587B1 USPTO

Motorola's rollable device
Photo Credit: USPTO

 

Motorola demonstrated its rollable Rizr concept at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. It has a 5-inch display that can extend to 6.5 inches by at the press of a button. The part of the display that's not used when rolled up will wrap around the bottom and slide up on the back over the rear panel.

Besides Motorola, brands like VivoTranssion HoldingsTCL and Samsung are working on rollable phones. 

Nithya P Nair
