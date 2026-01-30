Technology News
English Edition
Motorola Signature Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications and Sale Offers

Motorola Signature is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 January 2026 13:38 IST
Motorola Signature Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications and Sale Offers

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Signature has a 5,200mAh silicon carbon battery

Highlights
  • Sale of Motorola Signature started in India
  • Motorola Signature has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance
  • It is available in two shades
The Motorola Signature went on sale in India for the first time on Friday. The new Motorola smartphone was launched in the country last week with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The Motorola Signature is released in two colour options and features a 5,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It sports a 6.8-inch display and a triple rear camera unit, including three 50-megapixel sensors.

Motorola Signature Price in India, Sale Offers

The Motorola Signature is currently available for purchase in India via Flipkart, Motorola.in, and retail stores. The handset is priced at Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage versions are priced at Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 69,999, respectively. You can get it in Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive colourways.

Customers can either get an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 for payments made using HDFC Bank and Axis Bank cards or an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 while purchasing the Motorola Signature. For select models, the company is providing up to Rs. 7,500 exchange bonus. These offers will bring down the starting price of the phone to Rs. 54,999.

Flipkart is offering a five percent cashback on Axis Bank Flipkart cards. Buyers can also avail of no-cost EMI offers. Customers placing orders for Motorola Signature through Motorola's official website can avail up to 5,500 instant discount on IDFC Credit Card EMI transactions. Further, they can get a coupon code worth Rs. 5,000 for Moto Watch purchase.

Additionally, customers will get Perplexity Pro subscription free for six months. There will be some welcome benefits with the first service, complimentary worth up to Rs. 6,000 via the Motorola Signature club app.

Motorola Signature Specifications

The Motorola Signature runs on Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UI on top and features a 6.8-inch Super HD (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO Extreme AMOLED display, with up to 165Hz refresh rate and up to 6,200 nits of peak brightness. The display offers 450ppi pixel density and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content.

Under the hood, the Motorola Signature has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. For optics, it has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 828 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 500 front-facing camera.

The Motorola Signature has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It has a 5,200mAh silicon carbon battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The phone also supports 10W wireless and 5W wired reverse charging.

Motorola Signature

Motorola Signature

  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Clean user interface
  • Bad
  • Overheating issue
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Motorola Signature, Motorola, Motorola Signature Price, Motorola Signature Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola Signature Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications and Sale Offers
