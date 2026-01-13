Technology News
CMF Headphone Pro Launched in India With 40mm Drivers, Energy Slider and 100-Hour Battery Life

Audio on the CMF Headphone Pro is equipped with 40mm drivers with support for LDAC and Hi-Res formats

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2026 12:40 IST
CMF Headphone Pro Launched in India With 40mm Drivers, Energy Slider and 100-Hour Battery Life

Photo Credit: CMF

CMF Headphone Pro supports a roller dial, energy slider, and a customisable button control

Highlights
  • CMF Headphone Pro support up to 40dB Hybrid Adaptive noise cancellation
  • It supports personalised Personal Sound, based on each user’s ear shape
  • The CMF Headphone Pro will be sold in the country from January 20
CMF Headphone Pro was launched in India on Tuesday. It was initially introduced in select global markets in September 2025. The India variant is identical to its global counterpart and will be available for purchase in the country later this month. According to the company, the CMF Headphone Pro is its first-ever over-ear wireless headphone with ANC. Alongside up to 100 hours claimed playback time, the headset is equipped with intuitive tactile control features like a roller dial, an energy slider, and a customisable button, as well as swappable ear cushions for personalised appearances.

CMF Headphone Pro Price in India, Availability

CMF Headphone Pro price in India is set at Rs. 7,999. The headphones will be sold at an introductory price of Rs. 6,999 for a limited period starting January 20. It will be available through Flipkart and select offline retail stores. Buyers will be able to choose from Dark Grey, Light Green, and Light Grey colour options.

CMF Headphone Pro Features, Specifications

The company claims that the CMF Headphone Pro is its first ANC-supported over-ear wireless headphone equipped with 40mm nickel-plated drivers. It supports hybrid adaptive ANC that can reduce ambient noise by up to 40dB, according to the company. The headphone also includes Spatial Audio modes such as Cinema and Concert for a wider soundstage. It also supports the LDAC codec and Hi-Res audio.

CMF's Headphone Pro includes interchangeable ear cushions and uses a modular build with a focus on physical controls instead of touch inputs.

The CMF Headphone Pro feature physical controls, including a roller dial for volume, playback, and noise control, an energy slider to adjust bass and treble levels, and a customisable button. Users can configure these controls, along with sound settings and Personal Sound profiles, using the Nothing X app. It supports Personal Sound, which uses ear profile data to tune audio output based on individual hearing characteristics.

CMF says the Headphone Pro offers up to 100 hours of playback on a single charge without ANC, or up to 50 hours with ANC enabled. Fast charging is supported over USB Type-C, with a five-minute charge said to provide up to eight hours of listening with ANC turned off. A full charge takes under two hours, according to the company. The headphones also support charging from a smartphone using a USB Type-C to Type-C cable.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: CMF Headphone Pro, CMF Headphone Pro Price in India, CMF Headphone Pro India Launch, CMF Headphone Pro Specifications, CMF
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
