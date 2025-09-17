Technology News
  Nothing OS 4.0 Announced; Brings New AI Dashboard to Track AI Usage, Extra Dark Mode and More

Nothing OS 4.0 Announced; Brings New AI Dashboard to Track AI Usage, Extra Dark Mode and More

Nothing OS 4.0 introduces a Pop-up View feature that allows users to run two floating apps simultaneously.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2025 18:08 IST
Nothing OS 4.0 Announced; Brings New AI Dashboard to Track AI Usage, Extra Dark Mode and More

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing OS 4.0 brings improvements to the Camera and Gallery

Highlights
  • Nothing OS 4.0 will begin rolling out to Nothing smartphones soon
  • The company will begin its Open Beta testing programme soon
  • Nothing claims that OS 4 enhances privacy and transparency around AI
Nothing OS 4.0 was announced by the UK-based technology firm on Wednesday, and the Android 16-based platform update brings several upgrades focused on improving the user experience. These include redesigned system UI elements, an AI usage dashboard, and the new TrueLens Engine for improved Camera and Gallery performance are the key highlights of the Nothing OS 4.0 update. The company says that the update also introduces a new Extra Dark Mode, enhanced controls, creative presets, and a more intuitive interface for an enhanced experience on Nothing smartphones. The Nothing OS 4.0 open beta programme will be launched soon.

Nothing OS 4.0 Design, Features

In a Nothing Community post, the Carl Pie-led brand unveiled its upcoming Nothing OS 4.0 update. The post offers a preview of the Android 16-based OS. Nothing says the interface will bring more standardised elements like reimagined lock screen clocks and a cleaner design for the Quick Settings panel.

With Nothing OS 4.0, users will also get access to a new Extra Dark mode to help reduce eye strain and save battery. The update also introduces a Pop-up View feature for enhanced multitasking, allowing users to run two floating apps simultaneously. With gestures like swiping up to minimise or pulling down to go full-screen, this feature will let users quickly switch between tasks.

Powered by the new TrueLens Engine, Nothing OS 4.0 brings improvements to the Camera and Gallery. They get improved controls, creative presets, and a new interface.

nothing ai os 40 Nothing OS 4.0

Nothing claims that the Nothing OS 4.0 enhances privacy and transparency around AI features. It brings an AI (LLM) status hints and a usage dashboard, giving users information and control over how AI features are used on the company's devices.

The new Settings menu in Nothing OS 4.0 offers daily and weekly usage trends. Users can track which LLMs are most active on their smartphone, after updating to Nothing OS 4.0. 

Furthermore, the update offers improvements to the lock screen and features like the Always On Display. The brightness sliders are optimised in the Nothing OS 4.0. It brings enhancements to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and refinement to faster access to Bluetooth recording.

Nothing confirmed that it is gearing up to launch the Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta testing programme soon, but has yet to reveal which devices will be eligible to receive the update.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nothing OS 4.0 Announced; Brings New AI Dashboard to Track AI Usage, Extra Dark Mode and More
