Nothing Phone 1 launched with Nothing OS 1.0 based on Android 12.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 October 2023 12:17 IST
Nothing Phone 1 Gets Nothing OS 2.0.4 Update With New Features, Bug Fixes

Nothing OS 2.0.4 update is 6.06MB in size

Highlights
  • Nothing OS 2.0.4 brings an app drawer to hide and group unwanted apps
  • Nothing Phone 1 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G+ SoC
  • The firmware enhances the stability of Wi-Fi hot spotting
Nothing has started rolling out a new software update for its Nothing Phone 1 globally. The latest build — Nothing OS 2.0.4 —introduces a new photo widget while also restyling various elements of the interface. The update also brings an app drawer to hide and organise unwanted apps. Nothing, led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is also addressing some of the known bug fixes with its latest rollout, including the issue causing lock screen widgets to not be displayed properly after restarting, along with resolving other vulnerabilities.

The UK brand announced the rollout of Nothing OS 2.0.4 for the Nothing Phone 1 via a tweet on Tuesday (October 17). The new firmware update comes with new features, several improvements, bug fixes, and performance optimisations. The update is 6.06MB in size. Device owners can check for an update by heading over to Settings > System > System Update.

The latest build adds a hidden apps drawer to access the apps that are relocated and hidden from the app drawer. This can be accessed by swiping to the left side of the app drawer. The Nothing OS 2.0.4 also brings a Photo widget. This will allow users to display their favourite photos on the home screen or lock screen.

Upgrading to Nothing OS 2.0.4 will allow the charging tooltip in the lock screen to accurately reflect the charging speed. Nothing also fixed issues causing lock screen widgets to not be displayed properly after restarting in the new build. With the update, the cloned instance of WhatsApp now properly supports App Locker. The firmware update also enhances the stability of Wi-Fi hot spotting alongside offering bug fixes for the company's first smartphone.

While the Nothing Phone 1 launched with Nothing OS 1.0 based on Android 12 in July last year, the company sent out the Nothing OS 1.5.4 updated to the phone in May. It has received a couple of updates in the short time since then, with the most recent one adding new home screen and app management features.

The Nothing Phone 1 (Review) was unveiled in July 2022 with a starting price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The company later hiked the price of the handset by Rs. 1,000, across all price variants.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
