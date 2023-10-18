Nothing has started rolling out a new software update for its Nothing Phone 1 globally. The latest build — Nothing OS 2.0.4 —introduces a new photo widget while also restyling various elements of the interface. The update also brings an app drawer to hide and organise unwanted apps. Nothing, led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is also addressing some of the known bug fixes with its latest rollout, including the issue causing lock screen widgets to not be displayed properly after restarting, along with resolving other vulnerabilities.

The UK brand announced the rollout of Nothing OS 2.0.4 for the Nothing Phone 1 via a tweet on Tuesday (October 17). The new firmware update comes with new features, several improvements, bug fixes, and performance optimisations. The update is 6.06MB in size. Device owners can check for an update by heading over to Settings > System > System Update.

The latest build adds a hidden apps drawer to access the apps that are relocated and hidden from the app drawer. This can be accessed by swiping to the left side of the app drawer. The Nothing OS 2.0.4 also brings a Photo widget. This will allow users to display their favourite photos on the home screen or lock screen.

Upgrading to Nothing OS 2.0.4 will allow the charging tooltip in the lock screen to accurately reflect the charging speed. Nothing also fixed issues causing lock screen widgets to not be displayed properly after restarting in the new build. With the update, the cloned instance of WhatsApp now properly supports App Locker. The firmware update also enhances the stability of Wi-Fi hot spotting alongside offering bug fixes for the company's first smartphone.

While the Nothing Phone 1 launched with Nothing OS 1.0 based on Android 12 in July last year, the company sent out the Nothing OS 1.5.4 updated to the phone in May. It has received a couple of updates in the short time since then, with the most recent one adding new home screen and app management features.

The Nothing Phone 1 (Review) was unveiled in July 2022 with a starting price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The company later hiked the price of the handset by Rs. 1,000, across all price variants.

