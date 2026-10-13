Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Holds Above $83,000 as ETF Outflows and Rising Yields Weigh on Market

Institutional buying continues, but macroeconomic uncertainty and cautious fund flows are limiting Bitcoin’s recovery.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 October 2026 11:46 IST
Bitcoin Holds Above $83,000 as ETF Outflows and Rising Yields Weigh on Market

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Major cryptocurrencies show mixed momentum amid market uncertainty

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Strategy purchases 250 Bitcoin amid broader market uncertainty
  • Bitmine adds 12,532 ETH despite pressure on crypto prices
  • US CPI report due October 14 could influence the Fed’s rate outlook
Advertisement

Bitcoin traded near Rs. 79.3 lakh on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency market faced renewed selling pressure, with elevated Treasury yields, a stronger US dollar, and rising oil prices weighing on investor sentiment. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near Rs. 2.39 lakh, while most major altcoins also recorded losses over the past 24 hours. Market participants said institutional buying and selective spot demand provided some support, though recent outflows from US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) suggest cautious institutional participation. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded at $83,600 (roughly Rs. 79.5 lakh), while Ethereum was priced at $2,500 (roughly Rs. 2.37 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 0.6 percent in the last 24 hours, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker, even as institutional purchases continue. Strategy bought 250 BTC, while Bitmine added 12,532 ETH, suggesting some large investors are continuing to accumulate digital assets despite near-term volatility. However, recent outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs and elevated borrowing costs are weighing on sentiment. 

VoltCrypto Markets Discussion
Explore More...

Major Altcoins Face Selling Pressure on Tuesday

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $745 (roughly Rs. 70,900), while Solana (SOL) traded near $108 (roughly Rs. 10,280). XRP hovered around $1.37 (roughly Rs. 130), while Dogecoin (DOGE) traded near $0.084 (roughly Rs. 7.6). 

US Inflation Data in Focus as Crypto Markets Face Renewed Selling

Highlighting the opposing pressures from institutional accumulation and macroeconomic conditions, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Rising Treasury yields and a stronger dollar are making financial conditions less favourable for risk assets, while uncertainty ahead of the US midterm elections is adding to investor caution. Yet institutional buying continues in the background, with Strategy purchasing 250 BTC and Bitmine adding 12,532 ETH, signalling that longer-term accumulation remains intact despite near-term volatility [...] Headline inflation is expected at 3.7 percent, with core inflation at 2.5 percent.”

Commenting on the market downturn and the importance of Bitcoin's support level, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Recent outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs point to cautious institutional demand [...] Investors are also watching US inflation data due on October 14, which could influence expectations for the Federal Reserve's next rate decision [...] Investors should avoid chasing rebounds or making large bets during heightened volatility [...] Staggered buying, disciplined position sizing, and close monitoring of ETF flows and US inflation data can help manage risk.”

Pointing to Bitcoin's price gains despite weakness in global markets and mixed institutional flows, Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, said, “Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher, showing stability despite pressure across global markets [...] The moves came against a macro backdrop, with India's inflation rising to 5.54 percent, US Treasury yields near 5.24 percent, and Brent crude holding above $106 (roughly Rs. 10,100). Institutional flows were divided: US Bitcoin ETFs added $21.13 million (roughly Rs. 201 crore), while Ethereum ETFs recorded $56.10 million (roughly Rs. 534 crore) in outflows. The price gains despite weaker Ethereum fund flows suggest that spot buying, short-covering, and derivatives positioning helped absorb institutional selling.”

Overall, analysts said Bitcoin's $82,000 support zone (roughly Rs. 78 lakh) remains an important level to watch, while a sustained recovery towards the $86,000-$87,000 resistance band (roughly Rs. 81.8 lakh-Rs. 82.8 lakh) could improve sentiment. Investors are also monitoring US CPI data due on October 14, which could influence expectations for the Federal Reserve's next rate decision and determine whether cryptocurrencies can regain upward momentum.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto markets, Crypto Prices, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto Updates
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Tecno Spark 50S 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased

Related Stories

Bitcoin Holds Above $83,000 as ETF Outflows and Rising Yields Weigh on Market
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 16 With a 9,000mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best ANC Earbuds From Sony, Oppo, OnePlus, More
  3. Oppo Find X10 Series Launch Confirmed for 22 October
  4. Google Launches Fitbit Edge With These Features
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Bluetooth Speakers at Discounted Prices
  6. Dell XPS 13 With Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processors Launched in India
  7. CMF Speaker S, M With Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life Debut at These Prices
  8. New Redmi Tablet Appears on a Certification Database Ahead of Global Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix GT 50 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of October 27 India Launch
  2. Arc Raiders' Frozen Trail Update Boosts Player Count as Embark Studios Begins PvE Beta Test
  3. Binance Pulls the Curtain on Bitcoin Mining Pool, Sets November 10 Shutdown
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on Premium Headphones
  5. Muse Wonder, Wonder Full AI Models Announced With Active Memory and Active Focus
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Kitchen Chimney and Microwave Deals
  7. Redmi Tablet Appears on UAE’s TDRA Certification Database, Hinting at an Imminent Global Launch
  8. Oppo Reno X Tipped to Feature a Wide 16:9 Display and Two 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  9. OnePlus 16R Key Specifications, Features Leaked; Could Also Arrive With Realme Branding, Tipster Claims
  10. Microsoft Maia 300 AI Chip Announced as Company Expands Its In-House AI Infrastructure
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »