Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Planning to make your home smarter with a new robot vacuum cleaner? You've made a great choice. These devices eliminate the hassle of sweeping and mopping by automatically mapping your floors, scrubbing tiles, and handling dust disposal on their own. While they do cost generally more than traditional vacuum cleaners, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers great deals on offerings from top brands like Dreame, Ecovacs, Eureka Forbes, and ILIFE. You can grab these cleaning assistants at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates.

Among the notable deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival is the Eureka Forbes SmartClean with Auto Bin Turbo. Originally listed at an MRP of Rs. 32,500, the robotic vacuum cleaner is currently available during the limited-time sale for Rs. 19,999. This represents a price cut of about 38 percent.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Apart from price cuts, there are several other offers available as well. Buyers can further lower their effective purchase prices by taking advantage of 10 percent instant discounts on eligible SBI credit and debit cards. There are also offers for Prime members, who are eligible for up to 10 percent discounts.

Lastly, no-cost EMI offers can help you take home the product without paying its full price upfront, while exchange deals enable you to trade in your existing RVC for a brand new one.

With the offers out of the way, let us take a look at the best deals on Robot Vacuum Cleaners during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Eureka Forbes SmartClean with Auto Bin Turbo Rs. 32,500 Rs. 19,999 Buy Here ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Plus White Rs. 89,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Here ILIFE A30 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 69,999 Rs. 19,899 Buy Here Eureka Forbes SmartClean Fully Automatic Cleaning Blitz Rs. 68,999 Rs. 42,999 Buy Here Dreame L50 Plus Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Rs. 59,998 Rs. 33,999 Buy Here MOVA E10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 34,999 Rs. 11,998 Buy Here DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Rs. 1,79,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Here

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