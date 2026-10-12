Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers deals on top robot vacuum brands
Buyers can get 10 percent instant discounts with eligible SBI cards
No-cost EMI payment plans are also available
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Planning to make your home smarter with a new robot vacuum cleaner? You've made a great choice. These devices eliminate the hassle of sweeping and mopping by automatically mapping your floors, scrubbing tiles, and handling dust disposal on their own. While they do cost generally more than traditional vacuum cleaners, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers great deals on offerings from top brands like Dreame, Ecovacs, Eureka Forbes, and ILIFE. You can grab these cleaning assistants at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates.
Among the notable deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival is the Eureka Forbes SmartClean with Auto Bin Turbo. Originally listed at an MRP of Rs. 32,500, the robotic vacuum cleaner is currently available during the limited-time sale for Rs. 19,999. This represents a price cut of about 38 percent.
Apart from price cuts, there are several other offers available as well. Buyers can further lower their effective purchase prices by taking advantage of 10 percent instant discounts on eligible SBI credit and debit cards. There are also offers for Prime members, who are eligible for up to 10 percent discounts.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
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