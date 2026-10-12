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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on 75-Inch and More Smart TVs From Sony, TCL and Samsung

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is allowing customers to save up to Rs. 1,10,000 on a new 75-inch smart TV.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 October 2026 15:03 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on 75-Inch and More Smart TVs From Sony, TCL and Samsung

Photo Credit: LG

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering 75-inch smart TVs at discounted prices

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 started on October 8
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is offering a 5 percent cashback
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 competes with Flipkart’s BBD sale
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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 started on October 8. On Monday, the sale event entered its fifth day, offering various bank offers, cashback, and exchange bonuses, allowing customers to maximise their savings. You can get your hands on various electronics, including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, Bluetooth speakers, microwave ovens, and chimneys, at discounted prices. The e-commerce giant has listed various smart TV models with a 75-inch display that buyers can choose from during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 Offers on 75-Inch and More Smart TVs From Sony, TCL and Samsung

Making an informed buying decision during a sale event is significant to get the most value for your money. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is currently live, offering multiple smart TVs with a 75-inch display at relatively low prices from reputable brands like Samsung, TCL, Sony, LG, Philips, and Vu. For reference, you can get TCL's 75-inch 4K QLED Ultra HD Smart TV at a discounted price of Rs. 70,990, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,61,990. Similarly, you can get your hands on Xiaomi's FX series 75-inch 4K QD-Mini LED Smart TV at a relatively low price of Rs. 71,999.

On top of direct price cuts, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit and debit cards and SBI credit card EMI transactions. You can also avail a cashback of 5 percent with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card or a flat Rs. 50 cashback with Amazon Pay UPI transactions.

Here is a list of the best deals on 75-inch smart TVs from Sony, TCL, Samsung, and more reputable brands that you can consider purchasing during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. It is worth pointing out that the prices mentioned in the table below do not account for the additional bank offers, cashback, and exchange bonuses that you can avail at checkout. This will help you maximise your savings. You might also want to check out deals on other home appliances while you make your decision.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 75-inch and More Smart TVs From Sony, TCL and Samsung Deals

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
TCL 75 inches 4K QLED Ultra HD Smart TV Rs. 1,61,990 Rs. 70,990 Buy Now
Xiaomi 75-inch FX 4K QD-Mini LED Smart TV Rs. 1,39,999 Rs. 71,999 Buy Now
Samsung 75-inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV Rs. 1,14,900 Rs. 74,990 Buy Now
Philips 75 inches 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV Rs. 1,89,999 Rs. 80,999 Buy Now
Samsung 75-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV Rs. 1,29,900 Rs. 93,990 Buy Now
Sony Bravia 3 Series 75 inches 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV Rs. 2,69,900 Rs. 1,29,990 Buy Now
VW Visio World 75 inches 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Mini LED Google TV Rs. 1,69,999 Rs. 63,999 Buy Now
LG 75 inches NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Rs. 1,75,990 Rs. 94,990 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon, Amazon Sale 2026, Smart TV, TCL, Vu, Samsung, Sony, Philips, LG
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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