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  • Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Price in India Revealed via Early Listing as Tipster Hints at Launch Date: Specifications, Features

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Price in India Revealed via Early Listing as Tipster Hints at Launch Date: Specifications, Features

Oppo Find X10 series is scheduled to launch in select global markets on October 21.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 October 2026 12:16 IST
Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Price in India Revealed via Early Listing as Tipster Hints at Launch Date: Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max features a 50-megapixel selfie camera in China

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 Pro Max features the flagship MediaTek chipset
  • Oppo Find X10 Pro Max has been spotted on the Bank of Electronics website
  • Oppo has yet to confirm the launch date of the phone
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Oppo Find X10 series was launched in China last month as the flagship lineup from the tech firm. In China, the lineup includes three models, namely the Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 E, and Oppo Find X10 Pro Max. Recently, the company announced that the Oppo Find X10 series will be launched in select global markets in October. Now, a tipster claims that the company will announce the Oppo Find X10 series in India a day after its global debut. Separately, the flagship Oppo Find X10 Pro Max has been spotted on an online retailer's website in India, revealing the price of the handset.

Oppo Find X10 Series Could Be Announced in India on October 22

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has claimed that the smartphone maker will announce the Oppo Find X10 series in India on October 22. However, he does not specify whether the phone will be launched in the country on this date or whether the company will reveal the launch details on October 22. The leaker further highlights that the lineup will arrive in India with a significantly higher price tag compared to its predecessor. Moreover, the company has yet to confirm these details.

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In addition, the Bank of Electronics website in India has listed the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, revealing the smartphone's price. The handset appears with a price tag of Rs. 1,28,990 for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also listed in a single Light Titanium colour option.

The company has already confirmed that the Oppo Find X10 series will be launched in select global markets on October 21 at 4:00 pm CEST (7:30 pm IST). Similarly, the tech firm has also announced that the Oppo Enco X4 will be launched in India soon, along with the new Oppo Pad Mini. The Oppo Enco X4 TWS will feature adaptive ANC, while the Oppo Pad Mini will be offered in the Matte Display Edition. The exact launch date is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

To recap, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max was launched in China on September 22 at a starting price of CNY 6,799 (about Rs. 97,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, going up to CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,28,000) for the top-of-the-line 16GB + 1TB model. The handset is powered by the flagship octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. The smartphone also boasts a triple 200-megapixel camera setup on the back.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 E, Oppo, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Price in India, Oppo Find X10 Seies India Launch, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Price in India Revealed via Early Listing as Tipster Hints at Launch Date: Specifications, Features
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