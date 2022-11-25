Technology News
Nothing Phone 1 Gets New Update With November 2022 Security Patch, AirPods Battery Percentage Display, More

Nothing OS 1.1.7 update said to also improve audio quality while recording a video.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 25 November 2022 14:41 IST
Nothing OS 1.1.7 update is said to improve fluidity, reduce stutter

Highlights
  • Nothing OS 1.1.7 update is 79.72MB in size
  • It adjusts thermal threshold to balance performance, temperature
  • Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5.0 in works for Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1 users have started receiving the Nothing OS 1.1.7 update. This update brings support for displaying the battery percentages of AirPods. The feature is currently experimental and some users have pointed out that sometimes it doesn't work as intended. In addition to bug fixes and other minor improvements, this latest Nothing OS update also includes the November 2022 Android security patch. Nothing claims that this update improves the overall OS fluidity and reduces stutters. It is also said to improve the audio quality while recording videos from the handset.

Nothing has started rolling out the Nothing OS 1.1.7 update for the Nothing Phone 1 and includes the November 2022 Android security patch. The company has mentioned in the changelog of this update that it brings support for displaying the battery percentages of Apple AirPods. It is also programmed to improve the accuracy of the smartphone battery status as well.

Nothing CEO Carl Pie took to Twitter to gather feedback on this recent update. The reaction has been mixed with several users pointing out glitches with the newly included battery status features.

The latest Nothing OS update also brings improved fluidity and reduced stuttering. The audio quality while recording videos has been purportedly improved as well. Aside from general bug fixes, an error that was preventing WhatsApp notifications from responding in lockscreen has also been resolved.

The thermal threshold has been adjusted to improve the balance between performance and temperatures of the handset. The Nothing OS 1.1.7 update is 79.72MB in size. Users are receiving this version as an over-the-air (OTA) update. They can also manually install it by going to Settings > System > System updates.

Pie has recently also teased that the Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5.0 beta will be coming out soon. Nothing is yet to set a date for the Nothing OS 1.5.0 open beta program, but it should arrive by the end of this year. The stable Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 update is expected to roll out early 2023.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.

 
 

