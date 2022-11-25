Nothing Phone 1 users have started receiving the Nothing OS 1.1.7 update. This update brings support for displaying the battery percentages of AirPods. The feature is currently experimental and some users have pointed out that sometimes it doesn't work as intended. In addition to bug fixes and other minor improvements, this latest Nothing OS update also includes the November 2022 Android security patch. Nothing claims that this update improves the overall OS fluidity and reduces stutters. It is also said to improve the audio quality while recording videos from the handset.

Nothing CEO Carl Pie took to Twitter to gather feedback on this recent update. The reaction has been mixed with several users pointing out glitches with the newly included battery status features.

Those who've gotten Nothing OS 1.1.7, how do you like it? — Carl Pei (@getpeid) November 24, 2022

The latest Nothing OS update also brings improved fluidity and reduced stuttering. The audio quality while recording videos has been purportedly improved as well. Aside from general bug fixes, an error that was preventing WhatsApp notifications from responding in lockscreen has also been resolved.

The thermal threshold has been adjusted to improve the balance between performance and temperatures of the handset. The Nothing OS 1.1.7 update is 79.72MB in size. Users are receiving this version as an over-the-air (OTA) update. They can also manually install it by going to Settings > System > System updates.

Pie has recently also teased that the Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5.0 beta will be coming out soon. Nothing is yet to set a date for the Nothing OS 1.5.0 open beta program, but it should arrive by the end of this year. The stable Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 update is expected to roll out early 2023.

