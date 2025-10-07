Technology News
Nothing Phone Update Brings Call Recording Feature to Essential Space in Select Regions Including India

Nothing's call recording feature will be available in eight countries, on select Nothing Phone models.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 October 2025 11:02 IST
Nothing Phone Update Brings Call Recording Feature to Essential Space in Select Regions Including India

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing has confirmed that the rollout begins today and will happen automatically

Highlights
  • Essential Space is a key feature of the latest Nothing Phone 3 series
  • The company rolling out a call recording feature via the Essential Space
  • Nothing has stated that it plans to expand this feature to more countries
Nothing is rolling out a new call recording feature via its Essential Space app. This functionality will be available on select Nothing smartphones, in a few regions. The Essential Space, first introduced with the Nothing Phone 3 lineup, is an AI-powered hub designed to allow users to easily perform daily tasks. The hub can be launched instantly using the Essential Key positioned on the right side of the Nothing Phone 3 series. Over the past few months, Nothing's subsequent updates to the Essential Space have added more features and functionality.

Nothing Is Rolling Out a Call Recording Feature 

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Nothing announced the launch of a call recording feature, which can be accessed via the Essential Space. When a user is on a voice call, it can be activated with either by long pressing the Essential Key, or by tapping on “Start recording” in a notification at the top of the screen.

Once the recording ends, it will be automatically saved in the Essential Space for later playback. The feature will provide transcription of the call recording, highlighting the summary and main topics of the conversation.

Nothing has confirmed that the rollout begins today and will happen automatically. The feature is exclusive to the Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, and Phone 3a Pro .

The call recording feature is also limited to a few regions, with availability restricted to users in the UK, India, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia by October 7. Nothing has stated that it plans to expand this feature to more countries in the future.

In recent months, Nothing has added new features and functionality to Essential Space, and they allow users to add images and audio recordings or share items already available inside Essential Space.

In September, the company made the content sharing and task management seamless on the platform by adding Flip-to-Record audio clips shareable on the platform. It also allow users to share content from the Essential Space hub as images, PDFs, or Markdown files.

The Essential Space feature, which was launched with the Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, and Phone 3a Pro models earlier this year, is also expected to be present on upcoming Nothing smartphones, and the company is expected to introduce additional features with future software updates. 

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Essential Space, Essential Space
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
