Nothing is rolling out a new call recording feature via its Essential Space app. This functionality will be available on select Nothing smartphones, in a few regions. The Essential Space, first introduced with the Nothing Phone 3 lineup, is an AI-powered hub designed to allow users to easily perform daily tasks. The hub can be launched instantly using the Essential Key positioned on the right side of the Nothing Phone 3 series. Over the past few months, Nothing's subsequent updates to the Essential Space have added more features and functionality.

Nothing Is Rolling Out a Call Recording Feature

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Nothing announced the launch of a call recording feature, which can be accessed via the Essential Space. When a user is on a voice call, it can be activated with either by long pressing the Essential Key, or by tapping on “Start recording” in a notification at the top of the screen.

Call Recording rolls out on Essential Space today! ☎️



Long-press the Essential Key to record any call.



Focus and be present in your conversation. Essential Space remembers the details. pic.twitter.com/4FuYL2tvuJ — Essential (@essential) October 6, 2025

Once the recording ends, it will be automatically saved in the Essential Space for later playback. The feature will provide transcription of the call recording, highlighting the summary and main topics of the conversation.

Nothing has confirmed that the rollout begins today and will happen automatically. The feature is exclusive to the Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, and Phone 3a Pro .

The call recording feature is also limited to a few regions, with availability restricted to users in the UK, India, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia by October 7. Nothing has stated that it plans to expand this feature to more countries in the future.

In recent months, Nothing has added new features and functionality to Essential Space, and they allow users to add images and audio recordings or share items already available inside Essential Space.

In September, the company made the content sharing and task management seamless on the platform by adding Flip-to-Record audio clips shareable on the platform. It also allow users to share content from the Essential Space hub as images, PDFs, or Markdown files.

The Essential Space feature, which was launched with the Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, and Phone 3a Pro models earlier this year, is also expected to be present on upcoming Nothing smartphones, and the company is expected to introduce additional features with future software updates.