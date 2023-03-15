Reliance Jio on Wednesday launched its high-speed 5G services in 34 cities in India, taking the overall coverage to 365 cities. Following is a table listing out names of those cities where Jio 5G services are launched:

"We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G in these 34 cities. This is a tribute to millions of Jio users in these cities who will start enjoying the benefits of Jio True 5G technology. Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G to every Indian, so that the transformational power and the exponential benefits of this technology can be experienced by every citizen of the country," a Jio spokesperson said.

Jio reiterated that by December 2023, Jio 5G will cover every town/city in the country.

"This is testimony to Jio's commitment towards transforming India into a Digital Society. We continue to remain grateful to the State Governments and Administrators for their support to digitize their regions," the spokesperson added.

Notably, telecom service providers in India started providing high-speed 5G services in the country from October 2022 onwards.

The government issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers in August 2022, asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services in the country.

Department of Telecom had received total bids worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore from the 5G spectrum auction.

What is 5G, and how is it different from the current 3G and 4G services?

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large data set at a very rapid speed.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency of processing a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

The 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.

