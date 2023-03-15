Technology News
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India, Overall Coverage Reaches 365 Cities

Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India, Overall Coverage Reaches 365 Cities

Reliance Jio reiterated that by December 2023, Jio 5G will cover every town/city in the country.

By ANI | Updated: 15 March 2023 16:53 IST
Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India, Overall Coverage Reaches 365 Cities

Photo Credit: Reuters

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency

Highlights
  • Jio says by December 2023, Jio 5G will cover every town/city
  • Telecom operators in India started providing 5G services since October
  • The govt had received total bids worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore for 5G spectrum

Reliance Jio on Wednesday launched its high-speed 5G services in 34 cities in India, taking the overall coverage to 365 cities. Following is a table listing out names of those cities where Jio 5G services are launched:

"We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G in these 34 cities. This is a tribute to millions of Jio users in these cities who will start enjoying the benefits of Jio True 5G technology. Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G to every Indian, so that the transformational power and the exponential benefits of this technology can be experienced by every citizen of the country," a Jio spokesperson said.

Jio reiterated that by December 2023, Jio 5G will cover every town/city in the country.

"This is testimony to Jio's commitment towards transforming India into a Digital Society. We continue to remain grateful to the State Governments and Administrators for their support to digitize their regions," the spokesperson added.

Notably, telecom service providers in India started providing high-speed 5G services in the country from October 2022 onwards.

The government issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers in August 2022, asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services in the country.

Department of Telecom had received total bids worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore from the 5G spectrum auction.

What is 5G, and how is it different from the current 3G and 4G services?

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large data set at a very rapid speed.

In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency of processing a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

The 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio 5G, 5G, Jio
India’s SVC Bank Clarifies Its Business is Safe as Some Confuse it With Collapsed SVB

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India, Overall Coverage Reaches 365 Cities
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Announces Yo Yo Honey Singh Documentary Film
  2. Hero Plans to Make 10 Lakh Electric Vehicles Annually in Next 2 to 3 Years
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra Enterprise Edition Launched: What's New
  4. Oppo Find N2 Flip With 6.8-Inch AMOLED Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Launched at This Price: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A43 5G Spotted on Retailer Site: See Prices
  7. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  8. Nothing Ear 2 Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Promo Images
  9. Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India
  10. Infinix 260W Wired, 110W Wireless Fast Chargers Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F14 Renders Suggest Dual Rear Cameras, Colour Options
  2. Nothing Ear 2 Confirmed to Get IP54 Rating, Support for LHDC 5.0; Price, More Specifications Tipped
  3. Krafton Launches Road to Valor: Empires in India Across Android and iOS
  4. Apple Partner Foxconn to Ramp Up Investment Outside China as Consumer Electronics Demand Dips
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Gets Nothing OS 1.5.3 Update With Ear 2 Support, Better Memory Utilisation
  6. Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 34 More Cities in India, Overall Coverage Reaches 365 Cities
  7. India’s SVC Bank Clarifies Its Business is Safe as Some Confuse it With Collapsed SVB
  8. Am I Next Starring Anushka Sen to Stream March 17 on Zee5
  9. Pixel 8 Renders Leak Online, Hint at Smaller Display With Rounded Corners: All Details
  10. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson Set to Reunite for Apple TV+ Comedy Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.