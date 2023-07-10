Nothing Phone 2 will be launched on July 11 in global markets including India. Just a day ahead of its official debut, the Carl Pei-led UK brand has announced the opening of its first exclusive service centre in India. The Nothing service centre will be opened in Karnataka's Bengaluru next month. Nothing aims to launch five service centres by the end of this year and 20 by 2024. The exclusive service center is confirmed to offer service camps for Nothing customers periodically. Further, customers can purchase accessories and accidental care packs as well as warranty upgrade packs at these centres.

Nothing's first exclusive customer service center in India will be opened in Bengaluru in August and it would offer customer support and after-sale service for users. More service centres will follow in due course. By the end of July, the company aims to increase its service centre count from 230 to over 300, catering to 19,000 pin codes across the country.

Five exclusive service centres are scheduled to be established in five cities by 2023, said the company in a press release. Further, it aims to add 20 more exclusive service centres across cities in the next year. These centres will be hosting service camps for Nothing customers and will offer accessories, care packs for accidental/liquid damage, and warranty upgrade packs.

This is a significant step by Nothing and shows how serious it is about the Indian market. Manu Sharma, General Manager, and Vice President, Nothing India said, "at Nothing, in addition to building iconic designs, products and software experience, we are equally committed towards after sales service to provide an elevated product experience to our customers in India".

Nothing will unveil the Nothing Phone 2 through a virtual launch event on July 11. The event will start at 8:30pm IST and will be livestreamed via the company's website and official YouTube channel. The handset will go on sale in India via Flipkart and it is currently up for pre-order with a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000.

The Nothing Phone 2 will succeed last year's Phone 1 and is confirmed to be available in White and Grey shades. It is teased to feature 33 LED lighting zones and will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset will pack a 4,700mAh battery and could be priced in India between Rs. 42,000 and Rs. 43,000.

