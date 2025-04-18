Technology News
CMF Phone 2 Pro Rear Camera Unit Teased; Confirmed to Get a Telephoto Sensor

CMF Phone 1 has a dual rear camera unit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2025 17:57 IST
CMF Phone 2 Pro Rear Camera Unit Teased; Confirmed to Get a Telephoto Sensor

Photo Credit: CMF

CMF Phone 2 Pro is already confirmed to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset

Highlights
  • CMF Phone 2 Pro is advertised to provide 120fps for BGMI gaming
  • The CMF Phone 2 Pro is teased to have a thin and lightweight design
  • It will ship with a charger in the box
Nothing is set to launch the CMF Phone 2 Pro under its CMF sub-brand on April 28 as a follow-up to last year's CMF Phone 1. The latest teaser shows off the rear camera unit of the handset. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is confirmed to ship with a triple rear camera system, including a telephoto sensor and an ultra-wide camera. Notably, the CMF Phone 1 came with a dual rear camera unit. Meanwhile, CMF has already confirmed that the Phone 2 Pro will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Camera Details Revealed

An official teaser from Nothing on X (formerly Twitter) reveals the CMF Phone 2 Pro's camera unit. The budget smartphone will have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.57-inch sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 119.5-degree field of view.

The camera system of the CMF Phone 2 Pro would be a significant upgrade over the CMF Phone 1, which had a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor and a portrait unit.

CMF Phone 2 Pro is confirmed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset that is claimed to deliver a 10 percent faster CPU and up to 5 percent graphics improvement as compared to CMF Phone 1. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro is likely to be an iteration of the Dimensity 7300, which powered the Phone 1. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro has a sixth generation NPU with up to 4.8 TOPS AI computing power.

The handset is advertised to provide 120fps (frames per second) for BGMI gaming and 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is teased to have a thin and lightweight design.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro will be unveiled on April 28. It will be announced alongside the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus earphones. Nothing co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis recently revealed that the phone will ship with a charger in the box. It will also come with a transparent protective back cover in the box.

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Swappable rear panel
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Good performance
  • Clean User Interface
  • Bad
  • No charger in the box
  • No stereo speakers
  • No dedicated wide-angle or telephoto lens
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: CMF Phone 2 Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro Specifications, CMF
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Developing Feature to Select Auto-Download Quality for Photos and Videos

