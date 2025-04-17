Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • One UI 8 Hands On Video Hints Towards Rollout of AI Powered Now Brief Feature on Galaxy Z Flip 6

One UI 8 Hands-On Video Hints Towards Rollout of AI-Powered Now Brief Feature on Galaxy Z Flip 6

Currently exclusive to the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung may bring Now Brief to other Galaxy smartphones too.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 April 2025 13:23 IST
One UI 8 Hands-On Video Hints Towards Rollout of AI-Powered Now Brief Feature on Galaxy Z Flip 6

Now Brief is essentially an extension of the Galaxy AI-powered Now Bar feature

Highlights
  • A hands-on video shows One UI 8 running on the Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • Samsung may bring Now Brief feature to older Galaxy models too
  • File Manager and Gallery apps are said to get visual refreshes
Advertisement

A One UI 8 hands-on video has surfaced online which showcases the possible changes coming to Samsung's upcoming operating system (OS). An early beta build of the Android 16-based firmware hints that Samsung will bring its Galaxy AI-powered Now Brief feature, which debuted with the flagship Galaxy S25 series in January, to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and other models too. The hands-on video also showcases a few tweaks that could be made to apps such as File manager and Gallery.

One UI 8 Hands-On Video

SamMobile published a hands-on video of an early version of One UI 8 running on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, detailing the changes that are likely to arrive. One of the most noticeable additions is Now Brief. Currently exclusive to the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung will allegedly bring it to other Galaxy smartphones too.

It leverages Galaxy AI to deliver a personalised briefing with suggested content such as health and wellness metrics, event reminders, news, travel updates, and traffic conditions. The feature presents the aforementioned in a card-styled interface.

Previously, it was reported that despite not being officially available on other Galaxy phones running One UI 7, the code required for the Now Brief feature to work did exist as part of the OS. Although there is no way to access it, that could change with One UI 8 with the company reportedly planning to roll it out for other models in its lineup.

Apart from Now Brief, there aren't any other major changes. In its current state, One UI 8 appears to be a minor update with refinements and subtle tweaks to apps such as File manager and Gallery, which have been refreshed to deliver a more visually appealing experience. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the video appears to be running an early build of One UI 8 and Samsung could make changes or alter the existing ones in future iterations of the OS.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: One UI 8, Android 16, One UI 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 7.2mm Thin Profile Launched in India: Price, Features
Moto Book 60 With 14-Inch 2.8K Display, Up to Intel Core 7 240H Processor Launched in India: Price, Features

Related Stories

One UI 8 Hands-On Video Hints Towards Rollout of AI-Powered Now Brief Feature on Galaxy Z Flip 6
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India
  2. Samsung Allegedly Reveals Entire Release Schedule of One UI 7 Update
  3. Vivo T4 5G Confirmed to Get 7,300mAh Battery, Bypass Charging Support
  4. Moto Book 60 With 2.8K Display, Up to Intel Core 7 CPUs Launched in India
  5. These Infinix Phones Will Get Android 15-Based XOS 15 Soon
  6. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Details Teased Ahead of April 21 Launch
  7. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.4.1 With Fixes for Exploited Vulnerabilities
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 14T India Launch Set for April 25; Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. Lenovo Legion Tower 5i With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor, RTX 50 Series GPU Launched in India
  3. OpenAI Adds a Library Feature in ChatGPT to Let Users Find Their AI-Generated Images in One Place
  4. One UI 8 Hands-On Video Hints Towards Rollout of AI-Powered Now Brief Feature on Galaxy Z Flip 6
  5. Xbox's Stream Your Own Game Feature Rolls Out to Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers on Xbox Series S/X
  6. Moto Book 60 With 14-Inch 2.8K Display, Up to Intel Core 7 240H Processor Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 7.2mm Thin Profile Launched in India: Price, Features
  8. Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro Renders Leaked Online; Said to Get Snapdragon Chipset, 5,300mAh Battery
  9. Apple Vision Air Could Debut as Thin and Light Mixed Reality Headset, Tipster Claims
  10. Vivo T4 5G Confirmed to Get 7,300mAh Battery, Bypass Charging Support Ahead of April 22 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »