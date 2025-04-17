A One UI 8 hands-on video has surfaced online which showcases the possible changes coming to Samsung's upcoming operating system (OS). An early beta build of the Android 16-based firmware hints that Samsung will bring its Galaxy AI-powered Now Brief feature, which debuted with the flagship Galaxy S25 series in January, to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and other models too. The hands-on video also showcases a few tweaks that could be made to apps such as File manager and Gallery.

One UI 8 Hands-On Video

SamMobile published a hands-on video of an early version of One UI 8 running on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, detailing the changes that are likely to arrive. One of the most noticeable additions is Now Brief. Currently exclusive to the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung will allegedly bring it to other Galaxy smartphones too.

It leverages Galaxy AI to deliver a personalised briefing with suggested content such as health and wellness metrics, event reminders, news, travel updates, and traffic conditions. The feature presents the aforementioned in a card-styled interface.

Previously, it was reported that despite not being officially available on other Galaxy phones running One UI 7, the code required for the Now Brief feature to work did exist as part of the OS. Although there is no way to access it, that could change with One UI 8 with the company reportedly planning to roll it out for other models in its lineup.

Apart from Now Brief, there aren't any other major changes. In its current state, One UI 8 appears to be a minor update with refinements and subtle tweaks to apps such as File manager and Gallery, which have been refreshed to deliver a more visually appealing experience. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the video appears to be running an early build of One UI 8 and Samsung could make changes or alter the existing ones in future iterations of the OS.