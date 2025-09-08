Technology News
English Edition
Samsung One UI 8 Rollout Schedule for Android 16-Based Update Leaked: Check Eligible Phones, Tablets, Watches

Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra could get an update to Android 16-based One UI 8 on September 18, according to a tipster.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 September 2025 11:56 IST
Samsung One UI 8 Rollout Schedule for Android 16-Based Update Leaked: Check Eligible Phones, Tablets, Watches

One UI 8 was first introduced on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (pictured) and Z Flip 7

Highlights
  • Samsung is expected to begin rolling out Android 16-based One UI 8 soon
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 trio could among first to receive stable One UI 8
  • Recent Galaxy flagships have already launched with One UI 8
Samsung Galaxy S25 series of smartphones are expected to be the first devices to get the One UI 8 update, which is based on Android 16. The company is currently testing the Android 16-based One UI 8 beta on many devices, and has yet to roll out the stable version to any of its devices. While Samsung hasn't officially disclosed the release timeline of the new software, a new leak suggests when users can expect the update. The update could also reach select tablets such as the Galaxy Tab S10+, Tab S10 Ultra, and a few Galaxy Watch 6 series models soon. Samsung's latest foldable smartphones, Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 series, already ship with One UI 8 out of the box.

Tipster Alfatürk on X shared the alleged roadmap for the rollout of One UI 8 based on Android 16. Samsung is said to start the rollout with the Galaxy S25 series, including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, on September 18. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to get the update starting September 25

Samsung Galaxy S Series One UI 8 Update Timeline

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 FE, and Galaxy S24 are also expected to get Android 16 with One UI 8 on September 25, alongside the Galaxy S25 Edge. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S21 FE 5G should get an update on October 2. The company could bring the update to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra on October 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Series One UI 8 Update Timeline

Owners of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip might get the One UI 8 update on October 2, while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 could get it four days later on October 6. The 2024 models (the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5) might receive One UI 8 on October 13.

Samsung Galaxy A Series One UI 8 Update Timeline

The company is expected to begin rolling out the One UI 8 update to the Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G on September 25, making them likely the first in the A-series lineup to receive it. The Galaxy A55 5G may follow shortly after, with an update expected on October 6. On October 13, the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A52S 5G are also anticipated to get the update.

A broader rollout is expected on October 30, covering models like the Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, and A26 5G. Newer models like the Galaxy A26 5G, along with the Galaxy A17 5G and Galaxy A16 5G, might receive the update earlier on October 2. The Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A23 5G are likely to be updated on October 16, followed by the Galaxy A15 5G on October 20 and the Galaxy A06 on October 23.

Samsung Galaxy M Series One UI 8 Update Timeline

The upcoming One UI 8 update is also expected to arrive on the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G on October 20, making it one of the first M-series models to receive the upgrade. A few days later, on October 27, the Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy M15 5G are also likely to get the update, continuing the phased rollout across Samsung's mid-range smartphone lineup.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Series One UI 8 Update Timeline

Three of Samsung's rugged phones are also expected to get the One UI 8 update. These are the Galaxy XCover 7 and Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, which could receive an update on October 23, while the Galaxy XCover 7 Pro might get it a bit later, on November 10.

Samsung Galaxy Tab One UI 8 Update Timeline

Samsung could begin rolling out the One UI 8 update to last year's tablet models starting October 1, which means the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G, and Galaxy Tab S10+ will be the first to receive it. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 5G, and Galaxy Tab S8 Lite may follow on October 9.

On October 13, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are expected to get the One UI 8 update, while the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8, and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite could receive it on October 23.

The rugged Galaxy Tab Active 5 5G and Galaxy Tab Active 5 are likely to get the update on October 16, followed by the Galaxy Tab A9 on November 5. The Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro 5G may be among the last of Samsung's tablet models to get the update, with its rollout expected on November 7.

Samsung Galaxy Watch One UI 8 Watch Update Timeline

The One UI 8 Watch update for Samsung's smartwatches could start rolling out on October 1, with the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic first in line to get the next major version of Wear OS and Samsung's custom software interface. The update is expected to reach older models such as the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on November 3.

The tipster notes that the rollout applies only to select regions, including Asia, and not all eligible Galaxy devices are covered in the leaked schedule.

Samsung has already confirmed that the stable One UI 8 rollout will begin soon, starting with its flagship models. Recent devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy S25 FE, and Galaxy Tab S11 series have already launched with One UI 8 out of the box.

Samsung, Samsung One UI 8, Samsung Galaxy S25, One UI 8 Update, One UI 8 Rollout, One UI 8 Release Schedule, Android 16
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung One UI 8 Rollout Schedule for Android 16-Based Update Leaked: Check Eligible Phones, Tablets, Watches
