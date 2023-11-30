OnePlus 10 Pro was unveiled globally in January 2022 and was launched in India in March of that year. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support. It ships with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1. Now OnePlus 10 Pro users in India are reportedly starting to get the Android 14-based stable OxygenOS 14 update, which was announced in September this year.

In a OnePlus Community post,a user reported that the OxygenOS 14 update is rolling out for their OnePlus 10 Pro. Another user backed up the claim. A screengrab shared in the initial thread suggests that the update comes with firmware version NE2211_14.0.0.202(EX01). Notably, this update is only available currently for users enrolled in the Open Beta programme. Comments in the initial thread note that the update for non-Beta users is likely to follow soon and could be bigger than this 790MB update.

The list of changelogs as seen on the screengrabs shared in the community posts suggests that the stable OxygenOS 14 update for OnePlus 10 Pro users in India gets Fluid Cloud, File Dock, Content Extraction, and Smart Cutout features, which are said to improve users' content interaction within and between applications.

As per the reported changelog, the update will improve the performance and security of the handset. It is also said to bring OxygenOS 14's Aquamorphic Design 2.0 to the OnePlus 10 Pro. The new design comes with new themed-ringtones and sound notifications. It also offers an updated colour style and improved animations, such as options for alerts appearing organically in bubbles, capsules, and panels.

Offered in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colour options, the OnePlus 10 Pro is available for purchase in India via the official OnePlus website, Amazon, and Flipkart. The base 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 66,999, while the 12GB + 256GB option is listed at Rs. 71,999.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging support. It gets a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and an OIS-supported 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. The front camera of the phone is equipped with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor.

