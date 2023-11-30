Technology News
Xiaomi 14 Ultra Tipped to Pack 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras With Wider Variable Aperture

Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a quad camera unit comprising four 50-megapixel cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 November 2023 12:54 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Ultra was launched in April

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were launched in China in October
  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra is anticipated to offer improvements over Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  • Xiaomi 14 series offers variable aperture in f/1.42 to f/4.0 range
Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro debuted in China last month with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and the new HyperOS interface. Soon the Xiaomi 14 series will be joined by a third member — Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Ahead of any official announcement, a known Chinese tipster has leaked the camera details for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The upcoming handset is said to come with a quad rear camera unit like its siblings. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is said to come as a successor to the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

Digital Chat Station (DCS) (translated from Chinese) detailed the camera specifications of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra on Weibo. As per the tipster, the handset will feature four 50-megapixel cameras with f/1.6-f/4.0 variable aperture. This would be a notable upgrade over the dual aperture offered by its predecessor. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra also has a quad 50-megapixel sensor arrangement and it has dual aperture of  f/1.9 to f/4.0. The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro also offer variable aperture between f/1.42 to f/4.0 range.

Further, the tipster in a separate post claimed that native focal lengths of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's camera will be 0.5x, 1x, 3.2x, and 5x.

As per past leaks, Xiaomi 14 Ultra will go official in March next year with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The phone is expected to pack a quad rear camera unit, comprising a 1-inch Sony Lytia LYT-900 sensor. It is likely to be backed by a 5,500mAh battery. 

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is anticipated to offer improvements over the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The latter was launched in April with a price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Xiaomi's 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro handsets were launched in China in October. There is no official word yet on their global debut. The pair is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and run on Xiaomi's HyperOS interface. The Xiaomi 14 series feature LTPO OLED displays with up to 2K resolution and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. They have a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup. Both models feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. They also have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
