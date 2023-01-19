OnePlus 11 5G was launched in China on January 4 as the Chinese manufacturer's latest flagship smartphone. The handset is yet to be revealed globally by OnePlus. However, according to a latest tip, the OnePlus 11 5G global variant will feature similar specifications and features as its Chinese counterpart, apart from a change in its fast-charging capabilities and operating system. The upcoming global model of the smartphone could come with 80W fast charging — a departure from the 100W fast charging support included in the Chinese variant.

According to tipster SnoopyTech, who took to Twitter to share alleged renders of the OnePlus 11 5G Global variant, the upcoming flagship smartphone will launch with similar specifications and features as its Chinese counterpart, which launched earlier this month. However, the upcoming smartphone may not launch in the global market with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging seen on the Chinese variant, and instead may feature 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11 5G Global variant is also expected to offer an Android 13 experience with an added layer of OxygenOS 13 on top, instead of the ColorOS skin seen on the Chinese version, the tipster tweeted.

Another tip from tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that the OnePlus 11 5G Global variant will launch with two colour options, namely, Titan Black and Eternal Green. In terms of storage variants, the upcoming smartphone could debut in the global market with a base model offering of 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end offering could feature 16GB of RAM, the tipster tweeted.

The OnePlus 11 5G launched in China earlier this month featuring a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with 20.1:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The device launch was headlined by the new octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC featured on the smartphone, along with 12GB and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM options and Adreno 740 GPU.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 11 5G sports a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The lead camera was followed by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX58 ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

