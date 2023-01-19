Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 11 5G Global Variant Tipped to Feature 80W Charging, OxygenOS 13; Could Arrive in Two Colour Options

OnePlus 11 5G Global Variant Tipped to Feature 80W Charging, OxygenOS 13; Could Arrive in Two Colour Options

OnePlus 11 5G is headlined by Qualcomm's latest SoC and Hasselblad branded camera setup.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 January 2023 17:04 IST
OnePlus 11 5G Global Variant Tipped to Feature 80W Charging, OxygenOS 13; Could Arrive in Two Colour Options

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G launched in China features LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with 2K resolution

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 5G launched in China on January 4
  • Global variant expected in Titan Black, Eternal Green colour options
  • OnePlus 11 5G global variant to feature Android 13 with OxygenOS on top

OnePlus 11 5G was launched in China on January 4 as the Chinese manufacturer's latest flagship smartphone. The handset is yet to be revealed globally by OnePlus. However, according to a latest tip, the OnePlus 11 5G global variant will feature similar specifications and features as its Chinese counterpart, apart from a change in its fast-charging capabilities and operating system. The upcoming global model of the smartphone could come with 80W fast charging — a departure from the 100W fast charging support included in the Chinese variant.

According to tipster SnoopyTech, who took to Twitter to share alleged renders of the OnePlus 11 5G Global variant, the upcoming flagship smartphone will launch with similar specifications and features as its Chinese counterpart, which launched earlier this month. However, the upcoming smartphone may not launch in the global market with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging seen on the Chinese variant, and instead may feature 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11 5G Global variant is also expected to offer an Android 13 experience with an added layer of OxygenOS 13 on top, instead of the ColorOS skin seen on the Chinese version, the tipster tweeted.

Another tip from tipster Mukul Sharma suggests that the OnePlus 11 5G Global variant will launch with two colour options, namely, Titan Black and Eternal Green. In terms of storage variants, the upcoming smartphone could debut in the global market with a base model offering of 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end offering could feature 16GB of RAM, the tipster tweeted.

The OnePlus 11 5G launched in China earlier this month featuring a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with 20.1:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The device launch was headlined by the new octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC featured on the smartphone, along with 12GB and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM options and Adreno 740 GPU.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 11 5G sports a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The lead camera was followed by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX58 ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11 5G Global Variant
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Appears on BIS Listing, Could Be Launched in India Soon: Report
Apple Faces Investigation Into MercadoLibre Complaint Over App Store Monopoly in Brazil
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 Review: The Game Changer

Related Stories

OnePlus 11 5G Global Variant Tipped to Feature 80W Charging, OxygenOS 13; Could Arrive in Two Colour Options
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A34 Spotted on BIS Website, Could Launch Soon
  2. ChatGPT Sounds Exactly Like Us. How Is That a Good Thing?
  3. Apple Could Roll Out iOS 16.3 Update Next Week: All Details
  4. OnePlus Ace 2 Reportedly Surfaces on Company's Website Ahead of Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications, Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. All You Need to Know About Sidharth Malhotra-led Mission Majnu
  7. iQoo Neo 7 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 3D Cooling Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  8. OnePlus 11 5G Global Variant May Only Feature 80W Charging
  9. iQoo 11 5G Review: Pro Performance, Premium Price
  10. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
#Latest Stories
  1. CCI Denies Google Allegations That It 'Copy-Pasted' EU’s Antitrust Order on Android
  2. Auto Expo 2023 Saw Record Turnout of 6.36 Lakh Visitors, Five Global Launches, SIAM Says
  3. Apple Faces Investigation Into MercadoLibre Complaint Over App Store Monopoly in Brazil
  4. OnePlus 11 5G Global Variant Tipped to Feature 80W Charging, OxygenOS 13; Could Arrive in Two Colour Options
  5. Twitter Blue Android Pricing Announced, Cheaper Annual Plan for Web Users Introduced: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Appears on BIS Listing, Could Be Launched in India Soon: Report
  7. Tesla Shareholder Trial: US Jury Told That Elon Musk's 'Lies' Cost Tesla Investors Millions
  8. Wikipedia Introduces First Desktop Redesign in a Decade, Brings New Table of Contents for Better Navigation
  9. Tecno Spark Go (2023) Listed on Official Website, Specifications, Design and Features Confirmed
  10. Returnal PC Release Date Set for February 15, System Requirements Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.