Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, the purported successor to the Samsung Galaxy A33, has reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The listing suggests an imminent launch for the upcoming handset. Though the BIS listing hasn't revealed many details about the Galaxy A34 5G specifications and features. The phone has also been spotted on other benchmarking websites including Geekbench and the Bluetooth SIG database, hinting at some of its key specifications. The upcoming addition to the company's Galaxy A series lineup is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

According to a Gizmochina report, the purported Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has appeared on the BIS website with the model number SM-A346E. The listing suggests that the phone could be launched in India soon. However, it doesn't reveal any other details about the handset's specifications and features.

Previously, the phone has also been spotted on other certification websites including Geekbench and the Bluetooth SIG database. A recent Geekbench listing showed the phone with the model number SM-A346N. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 13 with Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface on top. The phone scored 778 points on Geekbench's single-core test and 2,322 points on the multi-core test, as per the listing.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G's chipset features two performance cores running at 2.20GHz and six efficiency cores running at 2.0GHz. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy A24 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC under the hood, paired with 6GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the phone's listing on the Bluetooth SIG database reveals it has been certified to support Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity.

The phone is expected to arrive as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A33 which was launched in India in March last year. Priced at Rs. 28,499, the handset is equipped with an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC under the hood, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.