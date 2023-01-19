Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Appears on BIS Listing, Could Be Launched in India Soon: Report

Samsung Galaxy A34 has also been spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG database.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2023 17:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will succeed the Samsung Galaxy A33 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Sasmsung Galaxy A34 5G is listed on BIS with model number SM-A346E
  • The handset will arrive with an Exynos 1280 SoC in some regions
  • Galaxy A34 Korean and European models could carry a Dimensity 1080 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, the purported successor to the Samsung Galaxy A33, has reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The listing suggests an imminent launch for the upcoming handset. Though the BIS listing hasn't revealed many details about the Galaxy A34 5G specifications and features. The phone has also been spotted on other benchmarking websites including Geekbench and the Bluetooth SIG database, hinting at some of its key specifications. The upcoming addition to the company's Galaxy A series lineup is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

According to a Gizmochina report, the purported Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has appeared on the BIS website with the model number SM-A346E. The listing suggests that the phone could be launched in India soon. However, it doesn't reveal any other details about the handset's specifications and features.

Previously, the phone has also been spotted on other certification websites including Geekbench and the Bluetooth SIG database. A recent Geekbench listing showed the phone with the model number SM-A346N. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 13 with Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface on top. The phone scored 778 points on Geekbench's single-core test and 2,322 points on the multi-core test, as per the listing.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G's chipset features two performance cores running at 2.20GHz and six efficiency cores running at 2.0GHz. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy A24 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC under the hood, paired with 6GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the phone's listing on the Bluetooth SIG database reveals it has been certified to support Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity.

The phone is expected to arrive as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A33 which was launched in India in March last year. Priced at Rs. 28,499, the handset is equipped with an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC under the hood, along with up to 8GB of RAM. 

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A34 5G specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
