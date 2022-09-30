Technology News
loading

BTC, ETH Hit by Losses, Crypto Price Chart Indicate at Market Fluctuation

As per Binance and CoinMarketCap, BTC is trading at around $19,420 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 September 2022 11:20 IST
BTC, ETH Hit by Losses, Crypto Price Chart Indicate at Market Fluctuation

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

The market cap of the crypto sector stands at $942.17 billion (roughly Rs. 76,82,433 crore)

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw losses
  • Avalanche saw price dips
  • Solana, Polygon saw profits

The cryptocurrencies stepped into the last day of September, majorly affected by a volatile market movement. Bitcoin on Friday, September 30, slipped price-wise by 1.16 percent. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, BTC is currently trading at $19,389 (roughly Rs. 15.8 lakh). The oldest ever cryptocurrency also had to deal with losses on international levels. As per Binance and CoinMarketCap, the crypro asset is trading at around $19,420 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh). Several other crypto assets also followed BTC on the loss wagon.

Ether is among loss-making altcoins today. Ether, with a small dip of 1.03 percent, is trading at $1,326 (roughly Rs. 1.08 lakh).

According to Gadgets 360's crypto price trakcer, Tether, Binance USD, Cardao, Polkadot, and Avalanche also followed BTC and ETH to register small losses.

Talking to Gadgets 360, the CoinDCX research team said that the fears of worsening inflation may prompt investors to turn their attention to Bitcoin as a potential hedge.

“The Euro and Pound seem to be struggling more as on-Chain analysis indicates a record mass selling of Euros and Pounds in exchange for BTC due to recent currency devaluations that saw the Pound depreciate over 20 percent compared to the dollar since the start of the year,” the CoinDCX team said.

Meanwhile, despite the rough market climate, a bunch of cryptocurrencies did see profits.

These include Binance Coin, Ripple, Solana, Polygon, and [Tron}(https://www.gadgets360.com/finance/tron-price-in-india-today-inr) among others.

With an over all decline of 0.21 percent, the market cap of the crypto sector stands at $942.17 billion (roughly Rs. 76,82,433 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

“Last week further showcased how the macro contagion is now spreading across geographies/currencies. We are living in times where the third straight 75bps increase in Fed Rates was an ‘expected' event with minimal fallout on equities and even crypto. Meanwhile, BTC has continued to outperform ETH over the course of the week, as ‘Buy the Rumour, Sell the News' narrative played out after the ‘Merge',” Parth Chaturvedi, Crypto Ecosystem Lead, CoinSwitch told Gadgets 360 in a statement.

BTC has emerged as a resilient asset at a time when the global equities have been witnessing a steep correction in prices, along with crypto assets.

“In India, the CRE8 Index was up by 1.72 percent, reflecting the global sentiments. As of 08:30 IST, September 30, the Index Value (sum of crypto asset values of all the crypto assets in the CRE8 Index) stood at Rs. 2690.57. BTC and ETH were the top assets by market capitalisation. From a weekly perspective, from 23rd Sep to 30th Sep, the CRE8 index was up by 2.18 percent from Rs. 2633.17 to Rs. 2690.57,” Chaturvedi added.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Solana, Polygon, Tron, Avalanche, Tether, Binance USD, Ripple, Cardano, Polkadot, Uniswap, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Cosmos, Stellar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 11R Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging

Related Stories

BTC, ETH Hit by Losses, Crypto Price Chart Indicate at Market Fluctuation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Meet the NFT Artist Who Sold a Trashcan Image for $252,000
  3. Samsung Jet 90 Complete Vacuum Cleaner Review
  4. Realme RMX1901 With Dual Rear Cameras, Gradient Design Spotted on TENAA
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.