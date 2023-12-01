Technology News
OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Allegedly Tops AnTuTu Benchmark With 2.3 Million Points

OnePlus 12 has scored 23,33,033 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking website.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 December 2023 11:42 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 will debut in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 is confirmed to come with a 2K resolution display
  • Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will power the OnePlus 12
  • The launch will take place in China on December 5 at 2:30pm local time
OnePlus 12 will be launched in China on December 5. It is confirmed to include powerful specifications including a 2K resolution display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, up to 24GB of RAM, 64-megapixel Sony LYT-808 telephoto camera, and a maximum of 1TB of storage among others. While we wait for the official launch, the flagship handset has allegedly debuted on the AnTuTu performance benchmarking platform. The OnePlus 12 has allegedly secured the highest rank on the platform with an impressive 2.3 million mark. It scored 5,33,566 in the CPU sector.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted an alleged screenshot of the OnePlus 12's AnTuTu v10 listing. As per the leak, the handset has received 23,33,033 points on the benchmarking website. This prime score is claimed to be the highest score on the platform. This comprises a CPU score of 5,33,566, a GPU score of 9,04,961, and 5,38,511 in the MEM category. The UX of the handset has scored 3,55,995 points.

The OnePlus 12 is said to have employed a powerful vapour cooling system to achieve this level of performance. The Chinese tech company has reportedly collaborated with game developers, manufacturers, and chipmakers to optimise gaming performance on the upcoming handset

OnePlus 12' launch will take place in China on December 5 at 2:30pm local time (12:00pm IST) following the company's 10th anniversary celebrations on December 4. It is currently up for pre-reservations via the company's official online store and JD.com. It is confirmed to be available in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White colour options (translated from Chinese).

The OnePlus 12 is confirmed to come with a 2K resolution display with up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The ProXDR display has also bagged A+ certification from DisplayMate. It is teased to come with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 64-megapixel Sony LYT-808 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom support.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will power the OnePlus 12. It will include an in-built new generation X-axis motor for gaming. It is teased to run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
