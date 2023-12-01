Samsung Galaxy S24 series is rumoured to launch on January 17, 2024. The upcoming lineup will succeed the Galaxy S23 series that was unveiled in February this year. It is likely to include a vanilla Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The purported Galaxy S24 models have been spotted on several certification and benchmarking sites recently. Some key details of the handsets, including design renders, have leaked online. The phones have now been reportedly spotted on another certification site. Meanwhile, a tipster has leaked the RAM options for the Galaxy S24 models.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) said in a post on X that Samsung is likely to introduce the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra models in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, while the vanilla Galaxy S24 model is expected to come with only 8GB of RAM. The tipster also notes that the Galaxy S24 series is not likely to offer a 16GB RAM option.

Recently, the Galaxy S24 Ultra was spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. The model is said to arrive in two configurations - 12GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB. A Korean variant of the base Galaxy S24 was also spotted on Geekbench with an in-house Exynos 2400 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

Notably, the vanilla Galaxy S23 is available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options, priced in India at Rs. 74,999 and Rs. 79,999, respectively. The Galaxy S23+ comes in configurations of 8GB + 256GB, priced at Rs. 94,999, and 8GB + 512GB which costs Rs. 1,04,999. The high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra is offered in three variants - 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 1TB in the country. These options are listed at Rs. 1,24,999, Rs. 1,34,999, and Rs. 1,54,999, respectively.

The Galaxy S24 series has also been spotted on the FCC website with 5G and NFC connectivity options, according to a report by MySmartPrice. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra models were seen to include UWB support. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is reportedly listed on the site with the model number SM-S926U which suggests that the phone could get 25W wired charging support.

