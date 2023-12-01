Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series RAM Variants Tipped; Phones Reportedly Spotted on FCC Site

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is tipped to launch on January 17, 2024.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 December 2023 10:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series RAM Variants Tipped; Phones Reportedly Spotted on FCC Site

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 series (pictured) was introduced in February this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series expected to include three models
  • The lineup will succeed the Galaxy S23 series
  • The Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to offer titanium frame
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is rumoured to launch on January 17, 2024. The upcoming lineup will succeed the Galaxy S23 series that was unveiled in February this year. It is likely to include a vanilla Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The purported Galaxy S24 models have been spotted on several certification and benchmarking sites recently. Some key details of the handsets, including design renders, have leaked online. The phones have now been reportedly spotted on another certification site. Meanwhile, a tipster has leaked the RAM options for the Galaxy S24 models.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) said in a post on X that Samsung is likely to introduce the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra models in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, while the vanilla Galaxy S24 model is expected to come with only 8GB of RAM. The tipster also notes that the Galaxy S24 series is not likely to offer a 16GB RAM option.

Recently, the Galaxy S24 Ultra was spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. The model is said to arrive in two configurations - 12GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB. A Korean variant of the base Galaxy S24 was also spotted on Geekbench with an in-house Exynos 2400 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

Notably, the vanilla Galaxy S23 is available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options, priced in India at Rs. 74,999 and Rs. 79,999, respectively. The Galaxy S23+ comes in configurations of 8GB + 256GB, priced at Rs. 94,999, and 8GB + 512GB which costs Rs. 1,04,999. The high-end Galaxy S23 Ultra is offered in three variants - 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 1TB in the country. These options are listed at Rs. 1,24,999, Rs. 1,34,999, and Rs. 1,54,999, respectively.

The Galaxy S24 series has also been spotted on the FCC website with 5G and NFC connectivity options, according to a report by MySmartPrice. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra models were seen to include UWB support. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is reportedly listed on the site with the model number SM-S926U which suggests that the phone could get 25W wired charging support.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Samsung Galaxy S24 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Releases iOS 17.1.2, macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 With Security Updates, Fixes for WebKit Flaws

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series RAM Variants Tipped; Phones Reportedly Spotted on FCC Site
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M6 Pro 5G With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Launched in India: See Price
  2. Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro to Launch Soon; Specifications Leak Online
  3. iOS 17.1.2 Update With Security Fixes Rolling Out to Apple iPhone Users
  4. iQoo 12 5G Price Tipped as Retail Box Leaks Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  5. Redmi 13C 5G India Variant Set to Launch With This Chipset
  6. Vivo V29 Pro Review: A Good-Looking Mid-Ranger
  7. iQoo Neo 9 Series to Launch in December, Design Teased
  8. Redmi K70E Could Debut in India as Poco X6 Pro, Suggests NBTC Listing
  9. Redmi K70 Series Debuts With Up to Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: See Price
  10. OnePlus Open Review: Raising the Bar
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series RAM Variants Tipped; Phones Reportedly Spotted on FCC Site
  2. Apple Releases iOS 17.1.2, macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 With Security Updates, Fixes for WebKit Flaws
  3. Seoul, Dubai, Santa Monica Named Among Leaders in Metaverse in WEF Report
  4. WhatsApp Rolls Out Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats on iOS and Android: How it Works
  5. Philippines' SEC to Block Access to Binance, Says Crypto Exchange's Operator Not a Registered Corporation
  6. Redmi 13C 5G India Variant Confirmed to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC Ahead of December 6 Launch
  7. Meizu 21 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Tecno Spark Go 2024 With Dynamic Port Feature Set to Launch in India on December 4
  9. Huawei Virtual Reality Headset Tipped to Debut Next Year, May Compete With Apple Vision Pro
  10. PlayStation Plus December Free Games Include Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator and Sable
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »