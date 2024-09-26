Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 13 Tipped to Arrive With Upgraded Periscope Camera, Redesigned Camera Layout

OnePlus 13 could feature the same image processing algorithm as the purported Oppo Find X8, according to a tipster.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2024 18:10 IST
OnePlus 13 Tipped to Arrive With Upgraded Periscope Camera, Redesigned Camera Layout

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 (pictured) was launched in India in January

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 is tipped to arrive next month
  • The handset is said to feature a redesigned camera layout
  • The OnePlus 13 could arrive with an upgraded periscope camera
Advertisement

OnePlus 13 could be unveiled next month as the company's upcoming flagship smartphone, according to recent reports that suggest it could be one of the first handsets to be equipped with the purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 from Qualcomm. A tipster has now leaked an image that shows a redesigned rear camera layout on the OnePlus 13, claiming that the handset will be equipped with an upgraded periscope camera that is more capable than the one on the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 13 Leaked Image Hints at Redesigned Camera Layout

An image leaked by Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo shows the rumoured OnePlus 13 in what appears to be a protective case. While the OnePlus 12 and its predecessor both sported a similar camera layout, it appears that the company's next flagship model will have a redesigned camera island.

OnePlus 13 leaked camera layout
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

 

The company is yet to reveal any details of the purported OnePlus 13, and it is currently unclear whether the phone will have a circular rear camera module like its predecessors, thanks to the presence of the protective case in the leaked image.

OnePlus 13 Camera Upgrades (Leaked)

According to the tipster, the OnePlus 13 will be equipped with an upgraded periscope camera sensor. While the user didn't share any other camera hardware details, they added that the upcoming OnePlus handset will use the same image processing algorithm as the rumoured Oppo Find X8 series that is expected to make its debut in China next month.

The introduction of an improved periscope camera along with Oppo's image processing software and OnePlus' partnership with Hasselblad could make the OnePlus 13 one of the most competitive phones in terms of photography, on paper.

Previous reports suggest that the OnePlus 13 will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor and an f/1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. More details about the smartphone could be revealed in the coming weeks, ahead of its anticipated debut.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13 Specifications, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Flagship Smartphones

Related Stories

OnePlus 13 Tipped to Arrive With Upgraded Periscope Camera, Redesigned Camera Layout
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9 Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  4. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins for Prime Members: See Top Deals
  6. OnePlus 13 Could Arrive With This Redesigned Camera Layout
  7. Samsung Accidentally Leaks Prices for Galaxy S24 FE
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Arrive With Upgraded Periscope Camera, Redesigned Camera Layout
  2. Sony MDR-M1 Studio Headphones With 360-Degree Spatial Sound Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Meta Reportedly Partnering With Arm to Bring Advanced AI Capabilities to Smartphones
  4. Assassin's Creed Shadows Delayed to February 2025, Season Pass Model Dropped After Backlash
  5. Apple's Cheaper Vision Headset Could Be Equipped With Significantly Lower Resolution OLED Displays: Report
  6. WazirX’s Moratorium Appeal Gets Four Months' Time from Singapore Court, Here’s What it Means
  7. Karnataka Plans Tax Waivers for Hybrid Cars, Incentives for EVs
  8. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Get Support for Real-Time Video Queries and Other AI Features
  9. Mozilla Hit With Privacy Complaint Over Firefox User Tracking
  10. India's Manufacturing Incentives Progress Amid Efforts to Cut China Imports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »