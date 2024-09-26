OnePlus 13 could be unveiled next month as the company's upcoming flagship smartphone, according to recent reports that suggest it could be one of the first handsets to be equipped with the purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 from Qualcomm. A tipster has now leaked an image that shows a redesigned rear camera layout on the OnePlus 13, claiming that the handset will be equipped with an upgraded periscope camera that is more capable than the one on the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 13 Leaked Image Hints at Redesigned Camera Layout

An image leaked by Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo shows the rumoured OnePlus 13 in what appears to be a protective case. While the OnePlus 12 and its predecessor both sported a similar camera layout, it appears that the company's next flagship model will have a redesigned camera island.

OnePlus 13 leaked camera layout

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

The company is yet to reveal any details of the purported OnePlus 13, and it is currently unclear whether the phone will have a circular rear camera module like its predecessors, thanks to the presence of the protective case in the leaked image.

OnePlus 13 Camera Upgrades (Leaked)

According to the tipster, the OnePlus 13 will be equipped with an upgraded periscope camera sensor. While the user didn't share any other camera hardware details, they added that the upcoming OnePlus handset will use the same image processing algorithm as the rumoured Oppo Find X8 series that is expected to make its debut in China next month.

The introduction of an improved periscope camera along with Oppo's image processing software and OnePlus' partnership with Hasselblad could make the OnePlus 13 one of the most competitive phones in terms of photography, on paper.

Previous reports suggest that the OnePlus 13 will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor and an f/1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. More details about the smartphone could be revealed in the coming weeks, ahead of its anticipated debut.

